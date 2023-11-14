1. A veggie chopper so you can dice up an onion without fear of losing a digit. Yes, I've watched Gordon Ramsay YouTube explainers on how to do it with a knife, but there's a disconnect between my head and my hand, okay??
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets. Check out a TikTok of their veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "This is the best of its kind. It cuts great and is very sturdy — I had been using a lesser model. I even cubed chicken breasts today plus cauliflower, onions, and more. I was a chef for 30 years and I love this so much I had to review straight away!" —david fasnacht
Get it from Amazon for $23.95 (available in three colors).
2. An air fryer if you manage to under or over cook your entree every dang time you use your oven. If you thought these things were only for French fries or chicken nuggies, think again. You can crisp up fresh asparagus, cook salmon to flaky perfection, and even bake a GD lemon Bundt cake if you so wish!
Promising review: "I'm a chef and I LOVE this thing! It's way better than the Ninja. It holds more food and also has different ways of cooking. It's basically an air fryer and mini convection oven in one. Everyone complaining about the smell or loudness are just being silly. Neither of these things are THAT bad. I live with my fiancee and since it's just the two of us, we don't make too much food at a time so the Instant Vortex Plus has mostly replaced our actual oven. I've used it almost every day since we got it. Works like a charm. Two thumbs up. 👍👍" —Cody B.
Get the 6-in-1 6-quart size from Amazon for $129.95 (available in three styles and two sizes)
3. And a set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets you can affix to your fridge and then quickly crosscheck when you're in the middle of making chicken fingers. That way, you don't have to wash all the eggs and bread crumbs off your hands and fumble with your phone to pull up Google.
The set comes with two different-size magnets. See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I thought it over a few times, and then I bought these so I could have a quick reference handy for those times I wanted to make something in my air fryer, which is quite a bit. What surprised me is how often I refer to it. I just throw something in my air fryer, glance at the section that lists the item I’m cooking. Press a few buttons on my fryer, and I’m in business. No more having to search on my phone with wet fingers. A frivolous buy that turned out to be worthwhile." —PickyExtra
Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (also in two colors and Spanish language).
4. A dishwasher-safe silicone soup cube tray because you're a Soup Person through and through but you also live alone and can't possibly eat it all at once.
Souper Cubes is a small business!
Promising review: "I'm extremely happy with my Souper Cubes! I cook chili and soup and always make too much, having the ability to freeze serving-size portions is perfect. Saves time and food quality by not having to thaw it all each time I want another serving. High quality and since it's silicone and not rigid plastic it won't crack in the freezer. Highly recommend!" —Alexander S. Waterman
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
5. Modular sheet pan dividers so you can make a one-pan meal without overcooking any of the elements. Sick of burning your summer squash while you wait for your Brussels sprouts to finish? Well now you can pull 'em out as soon as they're done without worrying about shuffling multiple hot pans.
Prep'd, the small biz that created these handy dividers, was founded in 2015 by two industrial engineers who believed cooking should be simple, easy, and ultimately fun.
Promising review: "These are great for so many reasons. We're in a mixed gluten household (one person has celiac and is diabetic, but we are not all doing a gluten-free diet). We can portion control for carb counting and separate out gluten-free vs. none on one pan. Plus, cleanup is just throwing in the dishwasher!" —J Fans
Get a set of four from Amazon for $29.99.
6. A nylon chopper perfect for breaking up ground meat, frozen veggies, eggs, and more. If you're a fan of tacos, Philly cheesesteaks, or smash burgers (~chef's kiss to Shake Shack~), this baby will come in clutch.
The tool is safe to use with nonstick cookware and you can throw it in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.
Promising review: "I am a semi-professional chef and do not go for 'gadgets' like this. My mother bought it and I thought it was another piece of junk to add to the junk drawer. Well, it's perfect for breaking up chopped meat in the frying pan for tacos or pasta sauce, you can break up Italian sausage while you cook it, I have mashed potatoes, turnips, and squash with it and even gotten biscuit dough almost completely ready to go using this little gem. I bought my brother in law one who uses it to make his chili! Love, love, love it!" —bette's daughter
Get it from Amazon for $8.39+ (available in three colors).
7. A snap-on silicone strainer that easily attaches to the side of your pot so you don't have to make room in your sink for a colander and then inevitably splash yourself with ~boiling~ hot water when you haphazardly dump your cavatappi.
Promising review: "This is a real convenient timesaver. Not only do I have one less thing to wash after dinner, but the convenience of being able to simply snap this on to any pot is great! The mounting clips are robust and hold like crazy. The product works exactly as described and has made my pasta nights a breeze. I am a chef, so I use this almost every day and I highly recommend this attachment. Great invention!" —Captain HC
Get it from Amazon for $12.45+ (available in three colors).
8. A set of "floating" kitchen knives in an acrylic case if one of the ways you know you'll be able to "trick" yourself into cooking more is by outfitting your kitchen with aesthetic equipment.
Promising review: "I got these as a gift for my brother who is a chef. He was impressed with the quality and the look of the knives. He immediately started slicing and dicing tomatoes and was admiring them on the counter for a while 😂 11/10 would recommend! PS: the black style is so cool — they look like they are floating above the counter." —Wyatt Bashinski
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in sets of 4, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 17, and 20 and in four finishes).
9. A conveniently compact 8-in-1 spiralizer for spiralizing (duh), juicing, grating, shredding, and more. No need to search your kitchen for multiple gadgets when everything you need can be done with just one.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord loves this gadget:
"I recently purchased this because it was my cheapest option for making zoodles, and also because my apartment is the size of a shoebox and there was no room for anything bigger. I LOVE how easy it is to swap out the caps to do other things, too — I've started grating my own cheeses and feel very fancy. But mostly I just love that it's very safe to use (it comes with a finger guard!), super easy to figure out, very compact, and even has measurements on the inside of the cup if you're ever portioning things out for a recipe."
Promising review: "LOVE THIS. I absolutely love this. So far I've used the thicker spiralizer, two of the grater things, and then the juicer. I love how easy this makes keeping everything together. And it's sharp so it actually cuts through things without you needing to work super hard to do it. The only thing I don't love is that the spiralizers are a bit hard to clean, but I guess that's with all of them? Not sure because this is the first I've owned. But, overall I'd recommend it :)" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.39.
10. An oil mister so you can perfectly spritz all of your one-pan meals. This way, you don't have to toss everything by hand and get covered in hard-to-clean (not to mention expensive...) EVOO.
Promising review: "This is a great item for lightly spraying salads, roasting vegetables, or adding some oil to a prepared plate of pasta. Avoids using more oil than necessary so that’s a savings right there. I also use it to put a light coating of oil on all my cast iron cookware to prevent rust. Best of all, it looks great on the dinner table. Lots of uses which really makes it an asset in the kitchen. It seems that it should last a while so I think it is worth the few bucks spent." —Clancy
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
11. A Thaw Claw because being an adult with a 9-5 has made you realize why mom got SO mad when you forgot to take chicken out of the freezer after school.... (sorry, mom!). With this, you can weigh down your meat in the sink and thaw it out seven times faster than if you left it on the counter.
Promising review: "I am a stickler for properly defrosting meat after working in food service for years and this makes that process super easy and surprisingly quick! I've even convinced my father — a retired rocket scientist — that this is the best way to defrost." —Sarah
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in four colors).
12. A versatile Our Place Dream Cooker that can slow cook, sear, saute, and pressure cook all of the hearty recipes you've been waiting for winter to whip up. Mac 'n' cheese ✅ Beef stew ✅ Loaded baked potato soup ✅ Try finding a dish it can't handle...I'll wait.
What's included: Dream Cooker, cooker base, locking lid, inner cooking pot, condensation collector, and detachable power cord.
Get it from Our Place for $250 (available in four colors).
13. A set of seven nesting bowls so you have plenty of options when it comes to your mise en place.
Get the set from our Goodful shop for $60 (originally $80; available in four color combinations).
14. A versatile electric pasta maker if you watched Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and are now determined to recreate the regional cuisine all on your own.
Promising review: "This pasta machine is very user friendly. I was making delicious pasta 15 minutes after unpacking and washing the components. It comes with three dies to get you started, but I purchased extras just to increase variety. I gave the machine a 4 out of 5 stars for cleaning only because it's cumbersome to clean the dough out of the spaghetti/angel hair dies (any machine would be the same, though, and I'm impatient!). I would highly recommend this pasta machine. It is fully worth the investment — and the pasta tastes amazing!!" —Lisa Zehr
Get it from Amazon for $169.71+ (available in white and black).