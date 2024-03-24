28 K-Beauty Products Reviewers Love And You Will Too

1. Innisfree's Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask sucks all the gunk out of your skin to minimize the appearance of pores and control sebum and oil production. Use it twice a week and reviewers promise you'll see results!
Promising review: "I love the sunscreen from this brand, so I figured, why not? This is my first time ever using this and wow. I’ve been working on balancing the oil production on my face with products and getting my makeup to stay in place. I used this before applying makeup and wow! You can see [in the photo on the right] my most problematic area (my nose) get all the oils pulled out. My face did not feel dry after this and my makeup stayed on the whole night. This is amazing for oily skin!" —Diana Pizano
2. SeoulCeuticals' Dayglow Serum harnesses the power of six potent ingredients — vitamin C, ferulic acid, hyaluronic acid, vitamin e, citrus stem cells, and organic centella — to give you a bright, just-left-the-esthetician glow.
And SeoulCeuticals is a small biz!
Promising review: "This product has done wonders on my skin. My problem areas are my cheeks and forehead. They started clearing up immediately after starting this product. I use it in the morning and night and it is very lightweight and moisturizing. Definitely recommend." —Maya
3. COSRX's Snail Mucin Repairing Essence addresses dullness and dehydration with — yes 😌 — 96% snail sludge that's harvested in a *100%* ethical and environmentally friendly way. Thanks for sharing the goods, friends! 🐌
Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say:
"I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my all of stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"
Promising review: "So I have been using this for a month and I have to say — AMAZING. It really has helped my dark spots, which are also tied to my hormones. So the fact that it lightens them and keeps them from getting dark again during my period is a testament to the power of this stuff. Plus, this stuff just keeps going!! One pump is enough for my face, or two for my face and neck. Because of this it will last! It works amazingly well and considering how much you get, this is an amazing product. I highly recommend it." —JH
4. And the brand's Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer is the natural next step as it pairs *perfectly* with their repairing essence. 😊 The TL;DR: it can help relieve redness and dryness!
Promising review: "I fought buying this, but after several friends swore by this, I caved. I have sensitive, acne-prone skin but also have some fine lines. Let me tell you, after applying this I immediately felt my skin calm down. And the next day my skin was glowing and my acne had diminished. This will forever be apart of my regimen." —arand5292
5. Laneige's✨ brand-new ✨ Bouncy + Firm Radiance Boosting Sleeping Mask helps eradicate dryness, dullness, and loss of elasticity with a peony and collagen complex that also happens to smell lovely. And if poster girl Sydney Sweeney's skin is any indication of what you can expect results-wise, things are looking gooood.
Promising reviews: "I bought a kit with this in it and it’s SO good! I can definitely see a difference with my elasticity! So amazing and would absolutely recommend!" —MakeupLover013
"I love using this product! I have been using their hydrating Water Sleeping Mask for about two months and love it. Then when I saw a new product come out in cute packaging and it had amazing ingredients so I had to get it. It is so amazing. I love the feel and the texture. It works like a dream. Love!!" —elli05h
6. DearKlairs' Midnight Blue Calming Cream quickly calms and soothes skin whether you're dealing with irritation caused by acne, laser treatments, sun exposure, or shaving.
Promising review: "Absolutely worth every single cent! I have severe rosacea that leaves my nose and cheeks dry, flaky, and breaking out. I’ve had little success with anything topical that will provide relief to my irritated skin. I received my order Wednesday and applied it that night after washing my face. By Saturday afternoon, my face was almost completely healed. The cream prevented peeling and helped clear up my rosacea skin irritation! I’m completely amazed! I’ve applied less than a dime size over my face four times! My skin has truly never felt better! It’s got to be witchcraft because not even the different RXs I’ve tried over the years have produced these results." —Amazon Customer
7. Dr. Oracle's A-Thera Tea Tree Peeling Sticks use bacteria-targeting AHA and BHA acids to exfoliate your skin, clear out your pores, and address texture. Since it's shaped like a cotton swab, you can also easily spot treat awkward areas like around your nostrils.
The gentleness comes from a blend of tea tree extract, lemon extract, and bamboo extract. Everything works to speed up the blemish recovery process *and* prevent them from popping up in the future.
Promising review: "I was a little nervous to try this product because it seemed like it could be harsh. I was incredibly amazed when it wasn’t at all harsh on my skin and it helped my blackheads and whiteheads on my chin (problem area) overnight! The texture of my chin has been really off as well (dry patches, yet blackheads and whiteheads) and it immediately rectified that. I was super pleased with this purchase and will definitely be buying it again." —Julia A.
8. Krave Beauty's Matcha Hemp Hydrating Cleanser gently lifts away impurities without stripping your skin of its natural lipids and oils. That way, you don't have to deal with uncomfortable dryness!
Krave Beauty is a Korean woman-owned small biz that believes in simplicity and aims to make skincare easy and stress-free in an oversaturated and complicated industry.
Promising review: "I struggled with oily, acne-prone skin and a damaged barrier since I was a teenager. But I've been loyal to this cleanser and the oat moisturizer since they came out and y'all...it took some time, but my skin is finally, FINALLY, in the place I always wanted it to be. It has the perfect texture, amount of lather, and after-feel of any cleanser I've ever tried. Do your skin a favor and try this." —Monisa A.
9. Etude House's Dear Darling Tints deliver a smudge-proof, nonsticky finish so juicy, one reviewer says it looks similar to when you finish off a popsicle.
Promising review: "Not only is it a great price, it is worth so much more! I used to get a brand name one but that would last like an hour or so! This lasts until I go to bed at night. I put it on at 6 a.m. when I do my makeup and then take it off at 9 p.m. It lasts that long! I have a few colors now! The purple color is rich, sexy, and darker for a night out. I also have the strawberry one. That is a magenta pink! Soooo cute! It’s a hair drying, but nothing serious. Put ChapStick on top if you want! It won’t remove it!!!" —Lisa R.
10. Mediheal's Cotton Facial Pads address every skin woe in the book. Whether you're looking for firming collagen, revitalizing retinol, pore-minimizing papaya enzymes, or inflammation-reducing tea tree oil, there's a vegan, hypoallergenic pad for that!
Promising review: "I’m truly amazed at how quickly this product has improved my skin's overall texture and made blemishes vanish overnight. And I mean significant blemishes, not just small ones. I apply it by putting a patch over the trouble area, leaving it on like a mask for about 10–20 minutes, then gently rubbing in the excess. Even when my skin is clear, I still use it every few days by applying one patch to each cheek and forehead, and it's incredibly effective both ways. If you're hesitant, don't be — this product actually delivers results, and I've tried so so so many alternatives." —Moe B.
11. Son & Park's Beauty Water is a versatile cleansing water that also moisturizes, exfoliates, and tones with naturally derived ingredients like orange and lavender flower extracts, damask rose flower water, and coconut. Reviewers say it's so good, they've been using it for years and suggest you just go ahead and add it to your Subscribe & Save orders.
Promising review: "I have been using this product every day for almost four years now. It is my one go-to that I always reach for no matter what problem I am having. I have dry, sensitive skin that can be prone to breakouts, but this product always leaves my skin feeling soft, dewy, and SO CLEAN. It also seems to minimize pores, reduce inflammation and irritation, and works great as a primer before applying makeup. Basically, it's magic. Highly recommend!" —Blythe Anderson
