28 K-Beauty Products Reviewers Love And You Will Too

Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say:

"I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my all of stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"

Promising review: "So I have been using this for a month and I have to say — AMAZING. It really has helped my dark spots, which are also tied to my hormones. So the fact that it lightens them and keeps them from getting dark again during my period is a testament to the power of this stuff. Plus, this stuff just keeps going!! One pump is enough for my face, or two for my face and neck. Because of this it will last! It works amazingly well and considering how much you get, this is an amazing product. I highly recommend it." —JH

Get it from Amazon for $17.