Just 27 Items Reviewers Claim Are The “Best Thing" They Ever Bought

Here's what BuzzFeeder Jenae Sitzes has to say:

"I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure."

Promising review: "I would just like to say that the ChomChom is the best thing we have ever got. I have a Golden Retriever and a Newfoundland. Let me tell you, their hair gets everywhere! I have tried vacuuming and everything and couldn’t get it off till we got the ChomChom. This thing is so great I will definitely keep buying the product if we need more. I definitely suggest trying it if your animal sheds a lot! I definitely suggest trying it! Worth every penny. I don’t usually write reviews but this definitely needed one! You just have to push a little hard and go over a spot a couple of times and it comes up like a charm!" —Logan

Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors/designs).