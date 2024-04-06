Just 27 Items Reviewers Claim Are The “Best Thing" They Ever Bought

1. A Squatty Potty designed to unkink your colon and help ya go, you know? In its seven-plus years of existence, the product has racked up more than 38K 5-star reviews from pleased poopers.
Promising review: "Best thing I ever bought myself. How much can a person say about a good BM? Everyone should have one, it should be a medical requirement. This number 1 number 2 unit is going to put the fiber supplement business in the crapper. I'm elated and I tell everyone I know. I bought my sister-in-law one for her birthday. She wasn't very happy about it that day. A week later... she can't live without it. Who is the person responsible for this revelation? I could kiss you on the mouth. If you are reading this stop now and buy one or two of these. You won't be sorry. Happy bums and tummies. Happy bums and tummies everyone." —Heather
2. A pack of clinical-strength Sweat Block wipes capable of stopping hyperhidrosis, nervous sweating, and hormonal sweating right in its tracks. Give your pits a good swipe down before bed and you *won't* wake up in a puddle of your own perspiration!
Apply it every seven days! This is STRONG so if you have sensitive skin, the manufacturer suggests you do a spot test first.
Promising review: "One of the best things I have ever spent money on. I'm quite sure I have hyperhydrosis, I've never been diagnosed but I am never not sweating. Cold, hot, day, night, no matter what I sweat 24/7, until the Sweat Block wipes that is! I still sweat a little while using these, but it's barely noticeable compared to when I used to be wet down past my elbows on bad days. I don't know what could make this product any better." —Jessica R.
3. A pair of knit Amazon Essentials jeggings with ~thousands~ of 5-star reviews that almost unanimously state they feel like leggings but look like jeans.
Promising review: "The best thing I've bought on Amazon! I love everything about these pants! They look just like real jeans but they feel like leggings. They’re super comfortable, too. I’d like to order three more pairs but they’re always sold out! Please, Amazon, restock these." —Maureen
4. A snack fork if your go-to midnight snack isn't peanut butter or Ben and Jerry's, but a crunchy, slippery lil' cornichon that's hard to wrangle with just your fingers.
5. A Wet & Forget weekly cleaner you can spritz on your shower walls and tub after you're done cleaning yourself. Leave it on overnight — no scrubbing necessary — and just wash it off the next time you're in the shower!
Promising review: "This may be the best thing I have ever bought off of Amazon. And I buy quite a bit. Long story short, the tub in my kids' bathroom was atrocious, due to spotty cleaning and hard water. I bought this with a heavy dose of skepticism, even though the reviews were mighty impressive. On the back of the bottle it says that you may need several daily applications before your tub is clean, and then you can switch to weekly application. I'm on day 3, and let me say, even if this stuff worked no further, I AM BLOWN AWAY. The shower looks close to new. A couple of more days, and I'll be able to switch to weekly!." —Tee
6. A ChomChom roller ready to put your regular ol' lint roller to shame. Forget ripping off sheets till you run out — this collects everything in a neat little compartment you simply empty out.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Jenae Sitzes has to say:
"I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure."
Promising review: "I would just like to say that the ChomChom is the best thing we have ever got. I have a Golden Retriever and a Newfoundland. Let me tell you, their hair gets everywhere! I have tried vacuuming and everything and couldn’t get it off till we got the ChomChom. This thing is so great I will definitely keep buying the product if we need more. I definitely suggest trying it if your animal sheds a lot! I definitely suggest trying it! Worth every penny. I don’t usually write reviews but this definitely needed one! You just have to push a little hard and go over a spot a couple of times and it comes up like a charm!" —Logan
7. A tub of The Pink Stuff which can clean anything you throw at it be that tires, pots and pans, stove tops, showers, or your 5-year-old's crayon wall mural.
And here's what BuzzFeeder/The Pink Stuff fan Heather Braga has to say:
"After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning."
Promising review: "For those who gave less than 5 stars…what were you trying to clean? I had built-up grease on the backsplash behind my stove that I hadn’t noticed, which had probably been there for years. I’ve tried pretty much every product on the market — they didn’t work. This product took that grease off within seconds. That worked so quickly I was so happy I started cleaning other items; stainless sink, oven, microwave. This is the best thing ever – and if they increase their price to $50 I’ll still buy it. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE." —RVT
8. A baroque-inspired mirror — with a gorg gilded frame — if you've long dreamt of owning ***that*** Anthropologie mirror but don't want to take out a second mortgage on your home in order to do so.
Promising review: "I hopped on the gold ornate mirror trend and spent a long time trying to find one within my budget. I was worried at first because there weren’t any reviews when I first bought this. It looked amazing online and was the perfect size so I went ahead and got it. I am THRILLED with this purchase!!! One of the best things I’ve gotten from Amazon. It’s beautiful and exactly how it looks in the pics. It came four-ish days faster than estimated. It’s perfect for my makeup desk. If there were different sizes of the same mirror I would buy all of them." —McKinlee Mayer
9. A touchless vacuum you can sweep debris right into. No more song and dance with your dustpan trying to sweep up every last speck of dust.
Promising review: "I purchased one of these a few weeks ago, and I'm back for a second to place on the other side of the house. I just installed a house full of laminate flooring. No more carpet. The broom becomes your best friend — every day. What's your broom's friend? THESE vacuums. No more bending over and holding the dust pan. The container that holds the dust is huge. It is filtered. I went to empty the bin after about a month's worth of daily use and it wasn't even close to full — barely covered the bottom of the bin. Honestly, these vacuums are one of the best things I have purchased in a long time." —ForeverYoung
10. A Korean exfoliating mitt that scrubs away dead skin and leaves you ready for a biggggg night in of applying your fake tanner. And if that's not your thing — no worries — it also helps unclog pores, prevent ingrown hairs, and eliminate bumps caused by keratosis pilaris.
Promising review: "Honestly, one of the best things I’ve purchased hands down! I keep seeing things like this on my social media and decided to try it! The amount of DEAD SKIN I scrubbed off while in the shower was so satisfying, yet so disgusting to see how much was on my body!! I literally scrubbed ALL OVER. Like literally my arms, thighs, legs, stomach, neck, back. After scrubbing, I went back washing with body wash and my skin felt so refreshed!! You must buy it!! I do struggle with bumps on my arms, so I really do hope it helps with that." —Amazon Customer
11. A MASSIVE 10-foot-by-10-foot throw you and all of your closest friends can cuddle up under when you gather for your annual Friday night Gilmore Girls watch parties.
If you're having a hard time imagining just how big "big" is — this blanket is four times the size of your average throw! And — because this small biz truly gets marketing — that's 7'4" NBA player Boban Marjanovic modeling the gray blanket above.
Promising review: "I was nervous that I was overindulging — but I bought it for myself for my birthday and I haven’t bought myself anything in years. Yes, years… I’m not going to lie this is the best thing I have ever bought. EVER. Sooooo worth it if you enjoy a good movie night on the couch." —Amazon Customer
