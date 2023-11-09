39 Home Products With Before And After Photos That Simply Can't Be Ignored

The gel formula is safe to use on/around windows, sinks and baths, shower-heads, pools, tiles, silicone sealant, and more. Leave it on the area you're looking to clean for six to eight hours (no scrubbing required). Some reviewers with really bad mold/mildew note that leaving it on for longer and/or doing a second round of cleaning made a huge difference!

Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. Since we bought this place, we figured we had to fix the caulking because we tried every cleaner we know to get rid of this gross shower mold. Before we decided to fix...we gave this a shot. Now the shower is like new; probably didn't even need to wait the 5 hours, but glad we did. Saved so much time, labor, and money. 🙌" —Nacho Average Review



Get it from Amazon for $14.99.