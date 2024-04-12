23 Hair Tools To Check Out If 2024 Is The Year You Start Doing Your Own Blowouts

1. An affordable Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer which will make styling your own hair a cinch. If you're new to this whole blowout at home thing, it'll be a wallet-friendly way to dip your toe in. PS: Reviewers say this brush/dryer combo works well on all hair types including textured 4c curls and coils.
Promising review: "I have NEVER been able to give myself a nice blowout until I got this! I would dry, then straighten, then use a curling iron. On my first try with this tool, I was able to get gorgeous, soft hair in about 20 minutes. Amazing!" —Rachel S.
2. Or a similar tool — The Knot Dr. by Conair — just in a more compact package so you can bring along on all of your travels/sleepovers. (Idc if you're in your 30s, sleepovers are still fun AF!)
Promising review: "Exactly what I needed and works great. I have a large brush dryer and took too much room when traveling. I was hesitant about buying a smaller one because my hair is very curly and didn’t think it would work because of the lower watts. But it did! It’s light, smaller, and will take up less room in my suitcase. I highly recommend it. Love it!" —Ana Estrella
3. If it's been on your wishlist for a year at this point and you're ready to just cave and get it, a Dyson AirWrap! The six-in-one hair dryer and styler basically works magic (if you've seen the TikToks, you know) on any mane. It comes with a pre-styling dryer, two smoothing brushes, and two sizes of curling barrels — all which use hot air to dry *and* style your hair in one.
Believe the hype! This baby is loved by reviewers with all different types of hair from fine and stick-straight to thick, dense curls.
Promising review: "The Dyson Airwrap is a revolutionary styling tool that has completely transformed my routine. What sets it apart is its innovative design, which uses air to style hair without extreme heat. This means I can achieve beautiful curls, waves, or smooth styles without worrying about damaging my hair. The multiple attachments cater to different hair types and styles, ensuring that everyone can achieve their desired look effortlessly. Not only does it style my hair impeccably, but it also saves me time. The powerful airflow dries and styles my hair simultaneously, leaving me with salon-quality results in a fraction of the time. Additionally, the ease of use is unparalleled. While the Airwrap is an investment, it's worth every penny for the quality, performance, and convenience it delivers." —cdezdez
Want more info? Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Dyson Airwrap Styler!
4. Or a happy-medium Shark Flex Style Hair Drying System (basically the brand's very own version of the Dyson AirWrap) with attachments for drying, diffusing, straightening, and curling your hair.
This set comes with 1.25" auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a diffuser, a paddle brush, and a styling concentrator. It also gets rave reviews from user with all different hair types.
Promising review: "I watched a lot of video reviews of this product before purchasing it, specifically comparisons with the Dyson AirWrap. Having used the AirWrap once, I always wanted one but couldn't justify the price. As such, this product by Shark is perfect. It allows me to style my hair faster and easier than ever so I can always look polished and put-together even when I am crunched for time. I have taken this with me on multiple trips, vacations, professional conferences, and weddings. It has not disappointed me at all. It is super easy to learn to use. I love the rotating head for blowdrying. I don't even use my normal blowdryer anymore and love that this tool can do it all. The blowout and straightening brushes reduce my natural frizz and smooth down my hair." —Kermeka
5. A Kitsch microfiber hair towel which absorbs water five times faster than a regular towel so when you're ready to dive into your blowout, you'll have perfectly damp (as opposed to soaking wet) locks.
Kitsch is a woman-owned small accessory brand that was founded in 2010. They also sell cute scrunchies, cloth face masks, satin pillowcases, and more.
Here's more from BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly:
"I own this beaut in this pattern, a polka dot print, and a tropical leafy print. I swore by the Turbie Twist for a while (which is closer to an actual towel) but this microfiber fabric is far gentler on hair. Plus it feels lighter on my head/neck, which is great news for someone like me taking lunchtime showers while working from home and putting off blow drying my hair for as long as possible. It has elastic along the edges that helps it wrap around my head comfortably, and a stretchy loop at the front that I can twist back and put on a large button at the back of my head. Suffice it to say, it's super user-friendly. I can easily throw it in the wash with the rest of my towels and hang it up on a bathroom door hook to let it dry between uses. I wish I bought three of these years ago."
Another colleague, Kayla Boyd (pictured above!), also owns and loves this towel:
"I love this hair towel! It’s so easy to use and my hair dries so much faster than normal air drying. I haven’t touched my blow-dryer since I got this. My only recommendation is to wring out as much excess water from your hair as possible before putting the hair towel on, there’s only so much water it can handle. Other than that it’s cute, easy to use and super soft I highly recommend this!" —kathryn
6. And a detangling brush so you can work through knots with ease and head into your styling session with a positive mindset. 🧘♀️
Reviewers with all different hair types and textures have found this brush helpful for pain-free detangling. From people with curls and coils to people with straight hair, this brush has been a winner for them all!
Promising Review: "I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl, and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." —Eric Phan
7. An Xtava hair diffuser which evenly distributes heat with the aid of 90 different air vents! This allows your curls to ✨ pop✨ without any added frizz.
Whether you have slightly wavy hair or a mop of tight curls, reviewers say this is a godsend.
Promising review: "The BEST diffuser on the market! I have naturally wavy hair and have struggled with finding the right diffuser to keep my tresses curly while drying my hair. Using the Black Orchid Hair Diffuser is what you need if you have wavy to curly hair! You'll still have your curl and won't have frizz after using the Black Orchid!" —BMRGirl
8. A round brush — the most basic tool in any at-home stylist's arsenal. The ceramic- and ion-infused brush is designed to be used in tandem with your dryer of choice as it can withstand heat, maximize shine, and give you big, bold volume that'll last all day. Reviewers also say it eliminates static and reduces tangles which is a win-win!
PS: Osenia is a cruelty-free small biz with all sorts of brushes and haircare products if you're in the market for other options as well.
Promising review: "I was excited to try this brush as boar-bristle brushes are too thick for my fine but voluminous and long hair. I am using the brush for my high top hair rollers. I love the way this brush feels and how it distributes the heat while blow drying! My hair feels super soft and shines better because my hair looks less frizzy. This is much better than the brush I was using. I definitely gave myself a cheeky wink in the mirror! I'm obsessed!" —Tamera Christensen
9. A long barrel curling iron with a tangle-proof eight-foot-long cord so you can dramatically dance around your bathroom to Ariana Grande's "We Can't Be Friends" without getting tripped in the process.
Promising review: "This is a fantastic curling iron. I love that it has an extra-long rod. I also really like the temperature settings. I think it’s great it tells you what degree you are heating it to instead of just a 1–10 setting. Highly recommend." —Hastings
10. Or a Chi Spin N Curl if you've watched countless YouTube tutorials on how to use a traditional curling iron and there's just a disconnect between your brain and your hand. This tool draws your hair into its heating chamber and times how long it's in there, too, so even if you're half paying attention while listening to a podcast or scrolling TikTok, you'll get a perfect curl every time.
This curling tool is *ideal* for people with hair between 6–16 inches long and it includes pre-set temperatures for fine hair (370°F), medium density hair (390-degrees F), and coarse hair (410-degrees F) so you don't have to worry about damage.
Promising review: "This thing is awesome! Works great! Took a few tries to get used to, but now that I know how to use it, I use it almost daily!! It curls perfectly and I can do all of my hair in under 15 minutes! Get it!" —TheGFamily
11. A RevAir Reverse-Air Dryer — it's an investment, no doubt, but the results speak for themselves. No matter the length, porosity, or type of hair (naturally curly, coily, frizzy, textured, dense, or coarse) you have, this baller device can help dry and stretch your 'do if you're looking for a protective hairstyle or even replace your straightener.
Promising review: "I am amazed at the results of my hair after using my RevAir. I have always had the worst shrinkage and couldn't find a way to stretch out my hair when I did a twist. This is revolutionary; not only did it stretch my hair but my twist-out was popping!" —Marquet S.
