23 Hair Tools To Check Out If 2024 Is The Year You Start Doing Your Own Blowouts

Kitsch is a woman-owned small accessory brand that was founded in 2010. They also sell cute scrunchies, cloth face masks, satin pillowcases, and more.

"I own this beaut in this pattern, a polka dot print, and a tropical leafy print. I swore by the Turbie Twist for a while (which is closer to an actual towel) but this microfiber fabric is far gentler on hair. Plus it feels lighter on my head/neck, which is great news for someone like me taking lunchtime showers while working from home and putting off blow drying my hair for as long as possible. It has elastic along the edges that helps it wrap around my head comfortably, and a stretchy loop at the front that I can twist back and put on a large button at the back of my head. Suffice it to say, it's super user-friendly. I can easily throw it in the wash with the rest of my towels and hang it up on a bathroom door hook to let it dry between uses. I wish I bought three of these years ago."

Another colleague, Kayla Boyd (pictured above!), also owns and loves this towel:

"I love this hair towel! It’s so easy to use and my hair dries so much faster than normal air drying. I haven’t touched my blow-dryer since I got this. My only recommendation is to wring out as much excess water from your hair as possible before putting the hair towel on, there’s only so much water it can handle. Other than that it’s cute, easy to use and super soft I highly recommend this!" —kathryn



