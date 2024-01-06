If You Want To Spend Less Time Rifling Through Your Closet Every Time You Get Dressed, You Need These 34 Go-To Pieces

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes listed in this post are in women's.
1. A pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans that go where no low-rise jean has ever gone before — up, up, up past your bellybutton.
Promising review: "Bought these for both my daughter and me, and they look great on both of us!!! They’re extremely comfortable and they stretch just enough. The quality is exactly what you expect from Levi’s. We purchased three pairs in total and plan on purchasing more in other colors." —Lulu Herrera
Get them from Amazon for $31.80+ (available in sizes 24–32 Standard and 35–39 Plus and in 17 washes).
2. An oversized cardigan sure to come in clutch on days when you wish you could leave the house in a sleeping bag but, alas, you have to put on "real" clothes.
Promising review: "The quality of this cardigan is amazing! Feels like it should be $150. I wanted oversized so I sized up and it’s perfection." —Evan White
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 18 colors).
3. A plain Madewell tee you can wear again and again and again because there's really no wrong way to pair it. Like seriously, I'd like to see an outfit it doesn't make sense with??
4. Or a geometric tee that works just like any regular ol' tee but with ✨a little extra spice ✨in the form of a cutout.
Marcella is a New York–based small business that describes its ethically and sustainably made designs as "minimalism with edge."
Promising review: "Purchased in white and I love the cutout detailing. Simple yet makes me feel put together and like I put in effort without really trying." —Antoinette M.
Get it from Marcella for $65 (available in sizes XS–XXXL and in two colors).
5. A silky satin midi skirt with a silhouette that says "chic" and an elastic waistband that says "I'll give your most comfortable sweats a go."
Promising review: "Wow I honestly had low expectations, but love this skirt! It became a staple in my closet and I’m not one to wear colors or many prints. So silky and smooth, so comfy. Got so many compliments. The band doesn’t dig in and doesn’t look awkward. I can’t wait to get it in different colors." —Daria Z.
Get it from Amazon for $35.82+ (available in sizes XXS—5X and in 24 colors/ patterns).
6. Some square-toe ballet flats if you're finally succumbing to balletcore after watching 10,000 GRWM videos that inevitably feature the style.
Promising review: "Very comfortable right out of the box. The leather is nice and soft, so the shoe is not stiff. I ordered them because they're trendy but they're def a classic style. Can dress them up or down. I ordered two sizes and my true size fit perfectly. Very happy with this purchase. It's my opinion that this is also an all-season flat as long as its not raining/snowing." —GMB
Get them from Dolce Vita for $120 (available in sizes 5–13 an in 10 colors).
7. A classic London Fog trench you can throw on over anything and immediately look like an incognito celeb — especially if you throw sunglasses into the mix.
Promising review: "This trench coat is well constructed and very high quality. It looks great over formal attire but can also elevate a casual look. It has a slightly loose fit, as expected with this style, but can be cinched with the belt. It’s lightweight, making it ideal for spring or fall. Just enough to cut the chill and keep you dry in the rain, but not overly warm. This is my second LF trench, the first had a plaid flannel lining which — while very soft and pretty — always made me sweat. This one is perfect!!" —Ash
Get it from Amazon for $95.88+ (available in two colors and sizes XS–3X).
8. A classic crewneck sweater that everyone will be asking you about. And best of all, you get to say "it's cashmere!!!" but also "and it only cost $50!!!"
Promising review: "Can’t believe the price for such soft high quality cashmere. Will buy many more!" —Deborah G.
Get it from Quince for $50 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 17 colors).
9. Some fleece-lined tights if you're a mini skirt wearer to your absolute core. With these, you don't have put away your fave bottoms as you wait for warmer weather.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these winter leggings. I have been living in them! They are comfy and warm. They do pill in the dryer so I make sure to air dry them. These are thick! They allow my legs stay warm during really cold weather. Even at the temp outside now — 20 degrees Fahrenheit! I am planning to get one more set!" —Ninar
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes and individually or in pairs of various color combinations).
10. *Or* sheer black Melanin Fleece Tights that were made with darker skin tones in mind. Plus, they're stretchy, rip-resistant, and made to last!
Melanin Fleece Tights is a Black-owned small business established in 2023 that specializes in inclusive fleece-lined tights.
Promising review: "Took these tights on a trip to Europe where the average temp was in the 40s. These tights kept me so warm and I loved the flesh tone and how it matched my skin so perfectly. They are very soft and thick. I would buy these tights over and over for the fall and winter!" —Brejhe Halls
Get them from Melanin Fleece Tights for $44.95 (originally $59.95; available in women's sizes S–2X and four shades).
11. A slouchy matching set people will easily think you dropped over $100 on. But really, you could get two for that price. 👀
Promising review: "The material feel and weight is very luxe. A must-have set. Looks and feels very chic, especially with a little French tuck action. Can’t wait to order in other colors!!!" —Michelle Ramirez
Get it from Amazon for $51.99 (available in sizes S-XL and in 25 colors).
12. A U-shaped long-sleeve bodysuit (with a built-in bra) ready to play supporting actor to any particularly daring bottoms you've got in mind.
Klassy Network is a woman-founded small biz from Natalie Rogers. Each of the brand's brami tops is designed with removable padding and you can even buy extras if you need/want!
Get it from Klassy Network for $48 (available in women's sizes XXS–3XL and in four colors).
13. A pair of patent leather or suede knee-high boots that come in EIGHT DIFFERENT CALF WIDTHS if you've been struggling to find a pair that fit correctly for oh...idk...your whole life!!!
Promising review: "It is quite liberating to find a company that actually sizes your boot properly from foot to knee. They are beautiful and made from soft leather. They also fit like a glove and are very comfortable." —Deborah S.
Get them from DuoBoots for $360 (available in sizes 5–11, calf widths 30–50 cms, petite, standard, and tall fits, and in three colors).