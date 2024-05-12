A Pack Of Dissolvable Laundry Sheets And 31 Other Genius Products That Make Traveling *So* Much Easier

Thigh Society is a woman-founded, size-inclusive small biz from Marnie Consky.



I recently bought two pairs of these — in black and nude — and I am simply in love. Chub rub has always been a part of my life and until now, I didn't have a great way of preventing it. I've tried various sport shorts and slathering my thighs in deodorant but those methods just weren't cutting it. These shorts are unbelievably lightweight and breathable, superrrrrr stretchy (but not in a way that bags out after extended wear), and they do. not. roll. or. fall. down. I wear them under all of my skirts and dresses (because I also have an irrational fear that everything I wear is see-through when the sun hits it) and I will definitely be buying more!

Promising review: "It’s not an exaggeration to say these shorts are life changing. I’m a chubby living in hot, steamy Florida. Chub rub is inevitable when wearing skirts and dresses. I’ve tried a number of lady boxers and petit pants. They all either rolled up, down, or one leg rode up. They were also hot and non breathable. These shorts are perfection. No more chub rub, no more swamp a$$! I’m in love. I wish there were more color choices!" —Rachel

Get a pair from Thigh Society for $39 (available in women's sizes XS/S–5X/6X, in six lengths, and twelve colors).

