A Pack Of Dissolvable Laundry Sheets And 31 Other Genius Products That Make Traveling *So* Much Easier

1. An Alleyoop all-in-one razor — a TSA-approved gadget with a refillable spray bottle, shea butter moisturizing bar, and two triple-blade razor cartridges. The design is genius, but even better, the moisturizing bar won't melt so if you're traveling somewhere hot or just leaving it in your car's glovebox for pre-work touchups, it'll fare just fine.
2. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter so you can use your Bluetooth headphones to watch all the movies you didn't feel like paying $15 to see in theaters.
Promising review: "If you have a wireless earpiece and fly frequently, this is a must-have. Most newer planes have a monitor on the seat backs that enables you to watch movies, etc. This unit enables you to do it using your wireless earpiece. Connection is simple and automatic once you have initially paired your device or devices. It's convenient. I'm happy with the purchase." —JCE
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four configurations).
3. A set of compression cubes if — despite your best efforts — you're prone to packing everything but the kitchen sink.
Promising review: "My wife and I have done considerable traveling over the past five years. We've found packing cubes a must on any trip. Simply put, they allow you to pack more clothes. Now, having said that, not all packing cubes are the same. Here's why I feel the Tripped Travel Gear Packing Cubes are better than others. The compression zip alleviates the back from adverse strain during the zipping process. The nylon fabric used makes a HUGE difference compared to mesh and cheap fabric styles. In addition, the handle has come in handy in many situations where we have to take bags in and out during customs, camping trips, etc. These are a MUST-buy." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in packs of two, three, or six and in 10 colors/designs).
4. A luggage-mounted cup caddy because if you're anything like me, coffee is HIGH on your list of airport priorities and you could likely use an extra hand to carry it.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 26 colors/patterns).
5. A nifty universal phone mount so you can pass your high-altitude hours watching Love Is Blind. Seeing as you spent all your time at the gate painstakingly downloading them over airport Wi-Fi, it'd be a total waste if you didn't. 🤷♀️
Promising review: "I recently returned from a trip to Australia and Hawaii, and purchased this gadget specifically for use on the plane. In a word, this gadget is awesome! The holding clamp can be rotated to provide more elevation, so your phone can be near eye-level which reduces neck stress. The spring that is used for mounting is pretty heavy duty. But that's actually a good thing because it ensures that it won't shake off in turbulence. The silicone pads also help to prevent slippage. The holding arm also rotates, so you can set it at the perfect angle. And get this: It folds down small enough to fit into a pocket!" —Brendan
Get it from Amazon for $13.97 (also available in two units).
6. A magnetic luggage tag you can use to hold your sun hat because they are notoriously hard to pack, but what is a beach vacay without one??
The Fileist is a Los Angeles-based, woman-owned small biz creating fashionable-yet-functional accessories designed to make your life just a bit easier.
Promising review: "Love! Love! Love it! Very sturdy grip, and fashionable! I have had skin cancer numerous times, including melanoma. This is a must-have to keep me safe and fashionable — vacation or otherwise. I have thrown it in the overhead on a plane or shuffled through crowded venues, prior to COVID-19, and never lost my hat. This is a great gift, first to myself, and now to others! Thank you for keeping me safe and on point at an affordable price!" —Emily K.
Get it from The Fileist for $55 (available in two colors).
7. A teensy tiny pack of dissolvable laundry sheets if you'll be away from home for a while and might need to hand wash some items while you're away. Yes, lots of hotels have washers and dryers but that requires a whole lotta quarters and you gotta watch your stuff like a hawk.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say:
"I travel just about any chance that I get and found a WHOLE lot of success with these little laundry sheets on an almost-three-weeks European vacation last summer where I carried on only and rewore outfits several times."
Promising review: "This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie Fujarski
Get a 50-count pack from Amazon for $12.95.
8. Or a pair of ultra-stretchy, sheer, and cooling Thigh Society shorts you can slip on under skirts, dresses, and anything else you'd usually chafe in. These babies don't roll, ride up, or give you dreaded swamp bum — they're basically just like a second skin.
Thigh Society is a woman-founded, size-inclusive small biz from Marnie Consky.
I recently bought two pairs of these — in black and nude — and I am simply in love. Chub rub has always been a part of my life and until now, I didn't have a great way of preventing it. I've tried various sport shorts and slathering my thighs in deodorant but those methods just weren't cutting it. These shorts are unbelievably lightweight and breathable, superrrrrr stretchy (but not in a way that bags out after extended wear), and they do. not. roll. or. fall. down. I wear them under all of my skirts and dresses (because I also have an irrational fear that everything I wear is see-through when the sun hits it) and I will definitely be buying more!
Promising review: "It’s not an exaggeration to say these shorts are life changing. I’m a chubby living in hot, steamy Florida. Chub rub is inevitable when wearing skirts and dresses. I’ve tried a number of lady boxers and petit pants. They all either rolled up, down, or one leg rode up. They were also hot and non breathable. These shorts are perfection. No more chub rub, no more swamp a$$! I’m in love. I wish there were more color choices!" —Rachel
Get a pair from Thigh Society for $39 (available in women's sizes XS/S–5X/6X, in six lengths, and twelve colors).
9. A set of Avarelle rounded or extra-large hydrocolloid patches that can suck all the gunk out of your whiteheads while you sleep. Idk about you, but my skin INSTANTLY knows when I'm away from home and acts up like nobody's business.
Promising review: "I’ve been experimenting with these for the last month and a half, and I am in love. They are really thin and blend into my highly freckled face incredibly well. While they absolutely help clean out my skin, the biggest thing it does for me is stops me from touching my face. When I'm stressed out, I will absentmindedly touch/run my hands along my face and jaw constantly. Now, when I notice I’m doing that, I run into the bathroom and put these on any spots I have. Since they are thin and stick really well, I am able to leave them alone and stop touching my face." —MelsBells
Get a box of 40 round patches for $7.64 and a box of 8 extra-large patches for $8.99, both from Amazon.
To learn more, check out our Avarelle pimple patch deep dive.