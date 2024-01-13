19 Products For The Person Whose FYP Is Entirely Cat Videos

1. A novelty cat food candle that might confuse your kitty as it looks just like their Fancy Feast. But don't worry, it doesn't smell anything like their meal (it's unscented).
Friends NYC is a Brooklyn–based small business from BFFs Mary Meyer and Emma Kadar-Penner. Their shop stocks all sorts of kitschy goods from local artisans and independent creators.
Get it from Friends NYC for $14.99.
2. A peel-and-stick cat wallpaper if having a frame with a photo of your cat on your desk simply isn't enough to show how much you freaking LOVE felines.
Promising review: "Really impressed with this wallpaper. It is a great thickness, easy to apply, and is flexible enough to work over walls with some texture. My first panel was hard to line up but once I got the hang of things it was a super quick and easy project that’s making a large impact in my space. I appreciate that even though the panels really stick once you smooth things over, it’s easy to reposition up until that point to you can make sure you’re lined up and straight. Really in love with how this turned out and I definitely recommend this for beginners or anyone looking to add some cuteness to their life. :)" —AJ
Get it from Amazon for $19.57.
3. A good ol' game of Cat-Opoly for the board game nerd who's also o.b.s.e.s.s.e.d. with their cat. The game works like classic Monopoly except properties are out and rare breeds (see: abyssinians, tonkineses, and Turkish vans) are in.
Promising review: "Very entertaining! We gave this to our neighbors on Christmas Eve and they loved it. We played it that night. I love the unique metal playing pieces and cute game cards. The graphics are good and the board laid flat even though it was split and folded in quarters. It was a good buy!" —French Toast
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
4. A custom Pokémon card in the likeness of your baby!!! You can choose their Pokémon type, species, attacks, rarity, and more.
This is already the coolest gift ever but you can also upgrade with a holographic design! PS: Wild Pets Creations is a small biz from Stephanie Parcus.
Promising review: "Beyond THRILLED with this card! I don’t know anything about Pokémon but wanted to make this a very special gift for my partner and his beloved pup. Stephanie was super sweet and helpful, assisting me with choosing the right pic and getting the right details. I had to give it to him early cuz I was just too excited! It is amazing quality and absolutely perfect! He loves it so much! Thank you, thank you!!!" —Jennifer Wilson
Get it from Wild Pets Creations on Etsy for $63+ (available in three sizes and with or without a holographic design).
5. A custom paint-by-numbers kit that'll make you into a straight-up Johannes Vermeer even if your art skills could typically be described as kindergarten level at best.
What's included: One pre-printed framed canvas, one set of brushes and one set of acrylic paints.
I bought one of these kits and painted a portrait of my family as a gift for my grandparents. I have literally zero artistic talent, but I do have determination and patience and honestly, that's all this requires! I bought a HUGE canvas so it did take me two+ months to complete, but if you go with a smaller size, it definitely doesn't have to be that big of a commitment. It came with plenty of paint but I also picked up some additional brushes and an easel which made things a lot easier.
Promising review: "I loved every minute of painting this! The colors are stunning and the numbers are easy to read. I definitely came to appreciate the number guide map that was sent as things got more intricate. The brushes held up well and plenty of paint was sent, so I had no fears of running out. It took me a long time to complete because I didn’t work on it every day, but the final product is a BEAUTIFULLY designed representation of the original photo! I am thrilled with it and I will cherish it forever!" —Andrea Arnold
Get it from Amazon for $43.99+ (available in six sizes).
6. A set of custom stickers featuring your favorite itty bitty face. Stick them on your computer, your water bottle, your notebooks, heck, I would stick them on the inside of my eyelids if I could.
And all you have to do is click 'Customize Now' and then upload a well-lit image! My Sticker Face is a small business.
Promising review: "I think this might be one of the best things I've ever bought on Amazon. I bought one sheet for my mom for Christmas, and they just came. She hasn't seen them, but I know they'll crack her up. They look fantastic. I'll definitely buy more!!" —Claudia Basile
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
7. An adult coloring book with simultaneously humorous/disturbing illustrations that'll make you ~uncomfy.~
The activity book has 45 giggle-inducing illustrations and 20 activities (like decorating a cat butt cake or solving a feline-inspired word search) that will keep you entertained for hours on end.
Get it from Amazon for $9.35.
8. 101 Ways to Know If Your Cat is French — the perfect book to leave out on your coffee table or the back of your toilet. A bit of a spoiler: If your cat shouts "Vive la Révolution" on Bastille Day... they're defs French.
Promising review: "When your kitty sleeps, does he lay like a loaf or curl up like a croissant? Does he have a certain je ne sais quoi? Well, purr-haps he's secretly Purr-isian! Okay, maybe your cat's not French... maybe you don't even have a cat... but if you're looking for a light read that will put a smile on your face each time you turn the page, this book will not disappoint. Filled with adorable photos and illustrations of cats donning berets and voguing for the camera, 101 Ways To Know If Your Cat Is French offers a unique and engaging look at our feline friends." —Seahorse
Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
9. A set of vintage cat nail decals that will have people asking how you can afford such detailed manicures every week.
Tattoorary is a Netherlands-based small temporary tattoo and nail decal business from owner/designer/photographer/illustrator Wilma Boekholt.
Promising review: "Cutest nail decals. Realistic. Definitely for the cat lover." —Patty Klassen
Get them from Tattoorary on Etsy for $3.99.
10. A deck of kitty cat tarot cards with a guidebook to make sure you're getting the most out of every reading and aren't just distracted by the cutesy illustrations.
Promising review: "Beautiful deck! Pretty cards, funny symbolism, and a sweet and playful personality! I love to do readings for people and myself with this deck, I love working with it! I'm a big cat lover, and I've been doing tarot for a while now. I always recommend to people who want a fun, lighthearted, playful reading. They make even the harshest advice easy to hear, without sacrificing accuracy or needed wisdom. Love, love, love it! I recommend! :D" —Roo
Get it from Amazon for $17.95.
11. An ugly Renaissance cats calendar that'll straight up make you LOL on the first of every month when you flip to see what 16th-century painters thought a cat looked like???
Decor Hardcore is a small business based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Promising review: "My brother, sister, and I decided to buy fun esoteric calendars for each other for Hanukkah. My sister is a huge cat lover and this made her day. 100 out of 10 would buy again!" —Gwendy7769
Get it from Decor Hardcore on Etsy for $33.30+ (available in two sizes; there's also an ugly Renaissance dog paintings version).
12. A fuzzy cat with a measuring tape for a tail if you're always losing your regular old measuring tape because it's boring and who really cares where you put it... Meanwhile, this will be like a desk pet!
Ten Thousand Villages is a small business that sells ethically sourced handcrafted wares to create opportunities for artisans in developing countries.
Promising review: "My children love to help their Daddy measure with their cat measuring tape. They also like to pull the measuring tape out and use it to play with our cats, too. We have bought quite a few of these now to give as gifts since it is the popular toy at our house." —Shannon
Get it from Ten Thousand Villages for $12.99.
13. A decorative cat towel that'll silently watch you microwave your day-old pizza or scroll TikTok on the toilet.
Promising review: "I did not buy this to actually use as a towel. To me it doesn’t seem like it would be good at serving this purpose as the material is not very absorbent, however it is great for decoration purposes. It is really, really adorable! I love how there’s little snap buttons to keep it in place. I highly recommend this as a decorative gift for the cat lover in your life or for yourself if you love kitties! Great purchase!" —Crystal
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 29 designs).
14. A cutesy keyboard cap with squishy lil' toe beans you can boop whenever you hit esc, option, or whatever other key you use most.
Promising review: "The quality of this key cap is amazing!! Definitely worth the money in my honest opinion. they work very nicely on my Razer Huntsman keyboard and the toe beans on the caps are squishy! I’ve had lots of compliments so far." —missv
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in 14 colors).
15. An epic shower curtain that shows the natural animal hierarchy at play. Let's hope my cats never come across a trident!
Promising review: "We just moved and I was so excited for this to come in. My boyfriend's mom took it out of the package and was like, 'I think they sent you the wrong one...' I was like 'NOPE! 😃' I am so in love with this shower curtain. The only improvement I can think of is for it to be weighted itself, as we only have a standing shower and not a tub." —Allie
Get it from Amazon for $18.88+ (available in seven sizes and 13 designs).
16. A set with six freakin' cat claw clips — I'm talking a pink sphynx, tan Siamese, orange tabby, and more — because...well, do I really need a because?!
Promising review: "Oh those are just so cute. People at work here already know me as the cat lady so I kicked it up a notch! There are 6 total so I can have a different one each day at work! They're smaller than the usual claw clips I use but that's no problem." —Wendy
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $17.99.
17. A delightful lil' cat planter if you (and I mean you... totally not talking about me) started out decorating your apartment with feline designs in an ~ironic~ way but have now just fully embraced your true cat-loving self — decor and all.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
18. A minimalist pet portrait for the person whose entire personality is their pet. That said, you like to keep your space ~aesthetic,~ so a line or colorblock portrait is just the ticket.
Here's what our colleague Abby Kass has to say:
"I fell in love with these posters three years and actually got one two years ago. It arrived SO fast after I placed the order, like in days. And the style is so simple yet chic. I customized the breed, design, and color, but you can also change the orientation and add text (it's super easy to do after you click on the link. They have all the options there to pick from). I did it based on my English Lab who sadly passed. It's a nice reminder that she's always going to be part of the family."
Get it from Animalist for $72+ (available in three sizes).
19. And a curled-up kitty task lamp *some* might call tacky or cheugy, but *I* would call perfect in absolutely every way.
Promising review: "I became a cat-mom during the onset of COVID and have been looking for trinkets to reflect my new loves— this lamp has been perfect! It’s unique without being overstated, and it’s small enough that it can be placed anywhere and fit most design aesthetics." —Mandy Franny
Get it from Anthropologie for $248.
Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity.