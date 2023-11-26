22 Products For The Person Whose FYP Is Entirely Cat Videos

What's included: One pre-printed framed canvas, one set of brushes and one set of acrylic paints.

I bought one of these kits and painted a portrait of my family as a gift for my grandparents. I have literally zero artistic talent, but I do have determination and patience and honestly, that's all this requires! I bought a HUGE canvas so it did take me two+ months to complete, but if you go with a smaller size, it definitely doesn't have to be that big of a commitment. It came with plenty of paint but I also picked up some additional brushes and an easel which made things a lot easier.

Promising review: "I loved every minute of painting this! The colors are stunning and the numbers are easy to read. I definitely came to appreciate the number guide map that was sent as things got more intricate. The brushes held up well and plenty of paint was sent, so I had no fears of running out. It took me a long time to complete because I didn’t work on it every day, but the final product is a BEAUTIFULLY designed representation of the original photo! I am thrilled with it and I will cherish it forever!" —Andrea Arnold



