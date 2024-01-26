1. A Wild One Flair Pack so your bebe can get in on the charm trend! The mix-and-match baubles slide right onto Wild One collars and leashes so you can switch up their look as often as you like.
2. A teeny-tiny ball pit fit for ferrets, mice, hedgehogs, and even parrots, I suppose. It comes with 35 balls and a tunnel, and the fabric is easy to clean, so if your pet gets so dang excited that they have an accident, it's no biggie.
Promising review: "My two ferrets absolutely love this ball pit and play in it for hours. I love that I can loop it around a table leg since my little Rosie loves to jump out of it!" —FerretParent2
Get it from Chewy for $36.99.
3. A sofa-shaped cat scratcher your kitty baby can lounge on like they're Rose (aka Kate Winslet) inTitanic.
Promising review: "I’m not joking. As soon as I opened the box and put the cat scratcher couch out, my cat ran to it and hasn’t left it, and it's been a week! Lol, he absolutely LOVES it! He lounges, plays, and scratches all day! I love how cute the couch is and how aesthetically pleasing it is compared to other cat scratchers out there, too!" —Rachel Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $39.60.
4. An adorable animal-themed snood that will make your baby the talk of the neighborhood and the star of your teen's Snapchat story.
Promising review: "I couldn’t have asked for a more adorable item for my puppy to wear! It is not only adorable but also comfortable for her when it is cold out. It fits well, stays on her, and keeps her ears cozy. She is a puppy, and I did need to train her to want to keep it on, but it did not take long. I have just about purchased all the different styles for her to wear, and she couldn’t be any more adorable while wearing them!! Highly recommend. If your puppy or dog does not like snug things around their head, then order the next size up. It is a little struggle to keep it staying on and ears up. Have fun!!" —Darla rohde
Get the bunny snood from Amazon for $17.99+ and the unicorn snood for $17.99+ (available in sizes S–L and 21 different animal styles).
5. A laptop-shaped scratcher if the last few years of WFH life have led your cats to believe that they *too* have a 9 to 5. It's this or have them all piled on top of you and that makes it quite hard to type...
Promising review: "I saw this when browsing Uncommon Goods and purchased it as what I thought would be a gag gift for my sister. The funny thing is...it actually works! Comments from my sister: 'My cat made my laptop keyboard unusable by treating it as a scratching post and popping the keys out. I finally gave up and purchased a cheap wireless keyboard to use with it. My sister gave me this cardboard laptop as a gift, which my cat now loves! I wish I had known about this earlier as my laptop would still be intact.'" —RedBirdWoman
Get it from Uncommon Goods for $35.
6. A "ripple rug" your kitty can burrow into, scratch as much as they like, and generally just roll around on. The mat's nonslip rubber bottom keeps it in place and also allows you to prop it up in various configurations if your babies are a fan of tunneling.
Promising review: "My cat started playing with the mat before I even got it entirely unboxed! She loves tunneling over and under the top mat and hiding her favorite toys. I readjust the top rug every couple of days so it is like a brand new adventure. Easy to clean and move out of the way if needed. Total hit in our household." —Connie
Get it from Chewy for $46.
7. A "Pupstrami" puzzle toy that's not only entertaining for your pup, but doubles as a slow feeder so you don't have to clean up puke 30 seconds after they scarf down their meal. 🙃
Promising review: "This is the cutest enrichment toy I’ve found! I actually got it for my Guinea pigs and have to say it’s a huge hit! All pieces swivel with ease and nothing gets stuck. Much larger than I expected, so perfect for dogs and cats alike. Can’t recommend this enough." —Celeste
Get it from Chewy for $14.99 (originally $24.99).
8. A banana-shaped bed for the pet who loves "hiding" under blankets and in cardboard boxes. The top flap — or, if we're talking anatomically, the peel — offers them a private and enclosed space to nap.
Promising review: "My friend really loves his new bed...super cute!! Buy one now!!!!" —Stacy Lynn
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in three sizes).
9. A hidden cat box enclosure so you can kick your unsightly open-top box to the curb. Angled just so, it'll pass for a faux plant and nothing more!
Promising review: "This is absolutely fantastic! Hands-down, the most innovative thing I’ve ever seen in pet supplies. I was inspired by another reviewer and did a little DIY and now it’s white. Nobody would ever know it’s a litter box. Fits perfectly in my small space and goes great with the decor. Tbh, if you’re hesitant, don’t be. Just hit the 'Buy Now' button, you won’t regret it." —Shannon
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in four colors).
10. A *silent* dog toy with an ultrasonic squeaker only your pup can hear! That means your super chewer can go to town on their toy without interrupting whatever you're watching on TV or waking up their angel baby sibling who's taking a nap.
Promising review: "This friendly gator immediately became my dog’s new favorite toy! He loves a squeak toy as much as the next pup but I work from home so they’ve sadly been banned from the house. This toy works as advertised! I’ve tested it from rooms away and he definitely hears it and I do not. The negative reviews here are about the toy being destroyed. Know your dog, have realistic expectations. We’re a few scales down but it’s holding up just fine!" —Ginny L.
BuzzFeed editor Abby Kass just picked one up for her family's pup and here's what she has to say:
"My family's dog LOVES squeaker toys. She squeaks them over and over and over again and especially loves to put on a little show when my dad's in a virtual meeting. I was intrigued by this toy when I found it at the pet store and had to give it a try. I wasn't sure how well it was going to work, but Izzy loves it so much. You seriously can't hear a thing. I even took the toy in another room (without her knowing) and started "squeaking" it to see what would happen, and only a few seconds later she came running into the room looking for her toy. This toy is amazing. Izzy can squeak all she wants (as you can see in the gif above), and we don't have to hear a thing. If you have a dog who enjoys squeakers, you need to invest in at least one of these toys."
Get it from Amazon for $13.80+ (available in two sizes and six styles).
11. A hanging multilevel cat condo you can mount on the back of a door if you don't have enough floor space for a freestanding option. It's *way* less bulky than a normal ol' cat tree and you can easily move it from room to room.
Promising reviews: "I purchased this because we live in a small home, and our cat tree was taking up too much space in the living room. I am super happy with my purchase. I have three cats, and they all go in it! In the photo [on the right] on the top is our 16-pound cat, and it is holding him good! I was a bit worried when I saw how high it was off the ground, but they jumped into it easily! I love how much space it has saved me and how easy it was to assemble; it took me three minutes. Really great material, too. I think it is thicker than the canopy for my gazebo, haha." —Ariel
Get it from Amazon for $58.99+ (available in three sizes).
12. A pom-pom launcher with 20 colorful balls if your kitty loves to play fetch but doesn't quite understand the whole, bring it back part of the game. This will buy you a whole lot more time so you can shoot off several before you have to get off the couch and venture into the kitchen or bedroom in order to retrieve the balls.
Promising review: "My cats love to carry things like this around the house. When these came, I opened the package and threw them all out simultaneously. I thought my kitties' eyes were going to pop out of their heads when they saw the cloud of pom-poms falling on them. Super fun." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (you can also buy extra pom-pom balls separately).
13. A memory foam orthopedic dog bed in the shape of a freaking cowhide rug. That is all that needs saying!!!
Promising review: "I love the stylish appearance of this dog bed. Makes it easy to have my girls' dog bed in the living room without it being an eyesore. They both love it and actually have preferred it over getting on the couch so much. Win-win for both of us. 10 out of 10!" —Laura Wrobleski
Get it from Amazon for $159 (available in two sizes).
14. A zebra-print activity mat that looks exactly like a baby play mat and that just tickles me pink. If your kitties could use some tummy time, the attached hanging toys will keep them entertained.
Promising review: "My cat simply loves this! He dives right into it, sometimes even doing somersaults into it, and it has really held up nicely! He's 15 pounds, so he's not small, and it bounces right back into place after he pounces on it. It moves with him and has provided hours of entertainment for him and for me! Highly recommend for active cats." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $21.27+ (available in two styles).
15. A pair of polarized doggie goggles should your pup's *absolute* favorite activity be sticking their head out of a car window while going 60 mph. The lenses offer UV protection, and side air holes prevent them from fogging up so your bebe will have an optimal view.
Paw 2 Paws is a small business that specializes in stylish and affordable pet gear. These goggles have an adjustable elastic chin strap and headband that ensures a tight, secure fit.
Promising review: "Doggie shades are super cute and great quality. My poodle has a little face and I was worried they weren’t going to fit but the straps are adjustable and can fit small dogs as well. My little Rudolph looks like a stud in these! Love them. Thank you!" —Judy Ferrao
Get it from Paw 2 Paws on Etsy for $9.99 (available in six colors).
16. A large catnip-spiked cotton swab if your lil' angels have an affinity for the real thing. Give them this and maybe, 🤞🏻just maybe, they'll stop pulling used ones out of the trash.
Oddball Cat Toys is a woman-owned, Rapid City, South Dakota–based small biz from Anne Springer (and her seven cats) that's been selling all sorts of fun toys, collars, and bandanas since 2013.
Promising review: "Beautiful handcrafted cat toy. It came super quick and is the perfect size for both my kitties to enjoy. My tabby is in love with this toy. She bops at it with her little paws and chases it around all the time. My sphynx was a little more hesitant at first, but once she realized mommy wasn't going to get her in trouble for playing with this particular 'forbidden toy' (cotton swabs are her favorite, but I don't let her play with them), she was all for bopping and chasing and chewing it lol. I plan on buying more in the future!" —katherine810
Get it from Oddball Cat Toys on Etsy for $6.98 (available in six colors and with or without bells and catnip).