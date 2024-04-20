28 Footwear Options Reviewers Swear By For Long Travel Days

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Croc platforms that *may* just be cute enough to convert the Never Croc-er™ amongst us. They're ultra-comfortable, waterproof, and can take a serious beating, too, if you need to shove them in the exterior water bottle pouch of your backpack because you bought more souvenirs than anticipated.
I have these in all black (as pictured above) and I am OBSESSED with them. They are my go-to travel/all-day walking shoe. They have gone around the world with me and walked 20,000-step days in NYC without so much as a hint of a hint of a blister. They're super easy to get on and off, v cushy, and are impossible to stain. I had my last pair for two years and they didn't even scuff at all — I had just completely worn off the soles so it was time to replace them.
Promising review: "I was hesitant to buy these because most sandals that are made of 'rubber' will have your foot slip-sliding around with even a bit of sweat (remember those '80s jelly shoes?!) Well, these are NOTHING like that. They are very comfortable and fit my wide foot well. I worried they might squeak or the back strap may flop about. Nope. None of that. These are perfect travel shoes because they can be worn with everything! I have the black ones but am now curious to see if other color choices are available. Try them!" —Monique
Get them from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 4–11 and in 13 colors/patterns).
2. Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers because the eighth layer of hell — the one Dante totally forgot to mention — is getting an excruciating blister on day one of your vacation and then having to either cancel all your walking-intensive excursions or suck it up and hobble through them.
Promising review: "I purchased these for a vacation and am so glad I did. I walked 12 miles in them on day one of our trip and my feet were tired but also comfortable! I did get a tiny blister on the top of my ankle where the tongue rubbed above my sock, but considering the amount of walking we did, this is pretty darn good! They are stylish, cute, and not too bubbly. (I hate the new style where the sole of the shoe bubbles out around your foot.) They are classic and so comfortable, easy to slip on and off at the airport, and super stylish!" —Alicia
Get them from Amazon for $57.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in eight colors).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give these a spin before you buy them!
3. Quick-drying Teva sandals with a grippy outsole that make them ideal for all sorts of outdoor activities. One reviewer says they averaged 17,000 steps per day on their last trip and were the only one in their group to not get blisters, thanks to these bbs!
Promising review: "I love these Tevas. Bought two pairs for myself and wear them constantly around the house and take them to the beach. They clean up quickly. So comfy. Great for travel when you are walking all day sightseeing! The only thing I found wrong was the Velcro wears out on the arch strap. Both pair went about the same time. However my local shoe shop fixed them permanently." —Gladys Smith
Get it from Amazon for $39.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 13 designs — not all designs available in all sizes).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give these a spin before you buy them!
4. Or some extra water-friendly Tevas (they float!) *so* dang comfortable and lightweight, reviewer's say they work beautifully for flat feet ~and~ super-high arches as well as swollen pregnant feet and even those with tendinitis.
Promising review: "These are so comfortable!! I bought them for my trip to Hawaii. I have plantar fasciitis and need good arch support or the pain is unbearable. These are super lightweight. The foam made them perfect for going in and out of water and hiking. I live in Washington state and left in January, so wore socks with them for the travel. The only downside is that I did get a blister from them. Probably my fault for not wearing them a bit before heading out on a trip where I walked a LOT everyday!!" —Regina Randall
Get them from Amazon for $20.70+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in 12 colors).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give these a spin before you buy them!
5. Water-resistant Dr. Scholl's slip-on sneakers you can slide on and off in a snap whether you're going through security or just don't have the patience to fuss with shoelaces. Travelers swear by them for their wide toe box, cushioning, flexibility, and removable (aka replaceable) insoles, which one reviewer with plantar fasciitis calls a game-changer!
Promising reviews: "Travel tested and approved — LOVE!! My hairdresser friend recommended these since she’s always on her feet. They were so reasonable so I ordered them for my South Africa honeymoon trip. They were INCREDIBLE!!! My feet never hurt and I walked a ton of miles in them. They also went with a ton of outfits, so I was very happy!!! I highly recommend!" —Leah Gwin Hoefling
"These shoes were recommended as comfortable walking shoes. They absolutely are the best! I bought these shoes to have a stylish, casual shoe for a NYC/DC seven-day tour. I walked an average of 7–8 miles a day even in a downpour. Not a single blister or pain of any kind. If you are searching for stylish, casual, and comfortable, then these are it. Easy on and off, water-resistant, and coordinates with all outfits." —S. Lee
Get it from Amazon for $50 (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and in 20 designs).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give these a spin before you buy them!
6. Super springy Hoka Clifton 9's which provide soft and even cushioning so your feet won't be any worse for wear even after a day of 20,000+ steps.
Promising reviews: "I recently bought yet another pair of Hoka Cliftons because I'm going to be doing some vacation traveling and I wanted a shoe that looked a little cleaner and nicer than my everyday Cliftons...which are very well worn! I bought them in baby blue...and I love them! I've already broken them in — they are my favorite Hoka shoe." —SFGiantsLover55
"Finally found the shoes I've been looking for! These were so comfortable right out of the box, they feel like walking on air. All that cushioning but they're still so light. Great travel shoes!" —walkaboutsheila
Get them from Amazon for $159.99+ (available in sizes and 6–10.5 and 12 designs) or Nordstrom for $145 (available in sizes 5–12 and 16 designs — not all designs available in all sizes).
Want more? Check out a full review of Hoka sneakers here!
7. Birkenstocks Arizona sandals so good, that they've gone practically unchanged since they first started popping up on people's feet in 1973.
Former BuzzFeed shopping editor Ciera Velarde says, "I am a hugeeee fan of Birkenstock, and this is my second pair I've owned. My first pair were basic black, and they still look good after about eight years of wear. I bought these was because I loved how the gold straps looked, and two years after buying them, they are without a doubt my most-worn shoe!! That's me on the left on my honeymoon — I wore them all throughout Italy, whether we were on the beach, on a boat tour, or walking around cities for miles on end. I love wearing them with dresses because the gold really *pops* and you end up feeling so comfortable, unlike when I wear less supportive sandals or heels. To make these last even longer, don't forget to use their shoe care kit to protect the cork and make the shoe waterproof!"
Get them from Amazon for $89+ (available in sizes 4–15.5 and in four colors/styles) or Birkenstock for $110+ (available in sizes 4–17.5 and hundreds of colors/styles).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give these a spin before you buy them!
8. Or some Birkenstock ultra-lightweight EVA slides with the same ~superior~ level of comfort as the brand's iconic leather options.
Promising reviews: "I have arthritis in both feet. These sandals are so comfortable! This is my second pair. They are just as comfortable (possibly more) than my leather Birkenstocks." —CoolCarol
"This is my third pair of EVA Arizona sandals — I love them! They are great for summer and way more comfy than the usual flip-flops. Perfect for travel and hanging poolside." —GottaLuvLabs
Get them from DSW for $49.96 (available in sizes 5–10.5 and in eight colors).
9. Reebok Club C Sneakers that 1) are hella comfy and 2) match just about everything so you have no excuse to pack multiple sets of shoes when one can do the job.
I have three pairs of these babies because they're just so comfortable straight out of the box. You don't have to worry about blisters and they don't look out of place with dresses and skirts. They're also simple enough to slip on and off when going through the airport so they check all of my travel boxes!
Promising review: "Love these shoes! I saw them in store at UO but they didn't have my size. Obviously I turned to Amazon because what doesn’t this site sell, and lo-and-behold, y’all had it. I try to pair these with almost every outfit because they’re so comfy and stylish! Recently went to Philly, where I had to walk everywhere because we didn't rent a car and these were only pair of shoes I brought (I travel light). These didn’t cramp up my feet at all as I walked over seven hours daily over the course of five days. Definitely recommend! But one thing hurts my heart...the creasing at the front of the shoe that comes with loving these shoes so much.😢" —Alli J
Get them from Amazon for $53.33+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in various colors/patterns).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give these a spin before you buy them!
10. Ankle-wrap Rothy's flats knit with the brand's supremely comfortable signature thread (which is spun from plastic bottles) that's freaking WASHABLE!!! The second they get ~funky,~ you can just pop out the cushy insoles and toss the shoes into the washing machine for a refresh.
PS: The ankle tie is removable so you can wear them as traditional ballet flats, too.
Promising reviews: "The square wrap is very comfortable and I appreciate they can be worn with or without the 'wrap.' They will be my go-to traveling shoe as they can be dressy or casual." —Claire Y.
"Super lightweight and comfy, and also versatile so these are all I need for my long weekend trips!" —Yoshiko G.
Get them from Rothy's for $165 (available in women's sizes 5–13 and in six colors).
11. Thesus Weekend Boots — the ideal choice for adventure travelers everywhere thanks to their seam-sealed water-resistant upper, anti-slip rubber lug sole, and temperature-control lining. While they're perf for hikes and other demanding activities, the versatile design lends itself just as well to brunch, window shopping, and putzing around town.
These boots generally fit true to size, but if you plan on wearing thicker socks or if you're between sizes, it's recommended to size up.
Thesus is a mission-driven, Ontario, Canada-based small biz creating outdoor footwear that's easy on the planet, the eyes, and your feet! Their materials are 90% sustainable and traceable — and they're working toward 100%. This brand is all about the details, taking years to develop each collection, and traveling the globe to seek out the best materials for the health of both people and the planet.
Promising review: "I took these hiking in the Rockies and they held up very well. The thicker sole also helped cushion my feet from rocky terrain. They look good too!" —Alice
Get it from Thesus for $198 (available in EU sizes 36–46 and 11 colors).