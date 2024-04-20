28 Footwear Options Reviewers Swear By For Long Travel Days

I have these in all black (as pictured above) and I am OBSESSED with them. They are my go-to travel/all-day walking shoe. They have gone around the world with me and walked 20,000-step days in NYC without so much as a hint of a hint of a blister. They're super easy to get on and off, v cushy, and are impossible to stain. I had my last pair for two years and they didn't even scuff at all — I had just completely worn off the soles so it was time to replace them.

Promising review: "I was hesitant to buy these because most sandals that are made of 'rubber' will have your foot slip-sliding around with even a bit of sweat (remember those '80s jelly shoes?!) Well, these are NOTHING like that. They are very comfortable and fit my wide foot well. I worried they might squeak or the back strap may flop about. Nope. None of that. These are perfect travel shoes because they can be worn with everything! I have the black ones but am now curious to see if other color choices are available. Try them!" —Monique

Get them from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 4–11 and in 13 colors/patterns).

