24 Toys Pet Parents Say Are Their Dog's Or Cat’s Favorite

1. A cat dancing toy that literally costs less than $4 (it's just a steel wire with some rolled cardboard on the end) but proves IRRESISTIBLE to kitty babies the world over.
Promising review: "These toys are my and my cats' favorites! We have two Bengal cats who need a lot of playtime! These are so great, because they mimic an insect or bird sort of movement. Because they are wiry, they are springy, and somewhat unpredictable. The cats sometimes catch the cardboard pieces and chew on them, but it’s not as easily caught as, say, a ribbon or plush toy, so there’s more movement and exercise. Simple but the best!" —Jakson
2. A *silent* dog toy with an ultrasonic squeaker only your pup can hear! That means your super chewer can go to town on their toy without interrupting whatever you're watching on TV or waking up their angel baby sibling who's taking a nap.
Promising review: "This friendly gator immediately became my dog’s new favorite toy! He loves a squeak toy as much as the next pup but I work from home so they’ve sadly been banned from the house. This toy works as advertised! I’ve tested it from rooms away and he definitely hears it and I do not. The negative reviews here are about the toy being destroyed. Know your dog, have realistic expectations. We’re a few scales down but it’s holding up just fine!" —Ginny L.
BuzzFeed editor Abby Kass just picked one up for her family's pup and here's what she has to say:
"My family's dog LOVES squeaker toys. She squeaks them over and over and over again and especially loves to put on a little show when my dad's in a virtual meeting. I was intrigued by this toy when I found it at the pet store and had to give it a try. I wasn't sure how well it was going to work, but Izzy loves it so much. You seriously can't hear a thing. I even took the toy in another room (without her knowing) and started "squeaking" it to see what would happen, and only a few seconds later she came running into the room looking for her toy. This toy is amazing. Izzy can squeak all she wants (as you can see in the gif above), and we don't have to hear a thing. If you have a dog who enjoys squeakers, you need to invest in at least one of these toys."
3. A self-grooming toy if your baby needs 24/7 scritches and scratches and they just don't get the fact that you can't do that while you sleep/eat/use the bathroom.
Promising review: "I had just barely got this thing stuck to a corner before Mac decided it was his favorite thing in the world. He won’t let the other cat use it, so I guess I’m going to have to get another one!" —Angela Lord
4. A Jolly Ball that owners of German Shepherds, Border Collies, Boxers, Pit Bulls, and mutts of all shapes and sizes say is nearly indestructible! One pet parent also says it's a great way to release pent-up "squirrel aggression" LOL.
Promising review: "I have ywo dogs (a Rottie and a Pit mix) and they are 100% obsessed with their Jolly Balls. Hands down their favorite toy ever. Downside is that they really want someone to be throwing them at all times which gets super annoying. We have gone through about a dozen in the past few years. The excitement when they get a shipment with new ones is adorable and kind of makes up for how annoying they are begging to play all the time!!" —Jennifer A
5. A three-tier cat toy with polka-dot balls they can bat at. One of my cats puts her arms on both sides and essentially plays a modified version of tetherball just with herself.
Both of my cats love this but one, in particular, just can't get enough of this thing — especially in the middle of the night. More than once, I've woken up to her *punching* it and sliding it across the living room floor. She also loves to flip it over so it stands on the smallest tier and idk why but sure??
Promising review: "My cat's favorite toy even after two years of playing with it... and good stress relief, too!! Everyone who has a kitty they love to spoil knows after several tries with expensive toys, the most inexpensive are the ones the kitties truly enjoy. My kitty has been consistently playing with this one since he was a kitten, while his expensive robotic toys have either broken or are gathering dust in his toy box. No matter how much rough housing goes on, this toy takes a lickin' and keeps on ticking. Well worth $10!!" —Laurie D. Savoie
6. A glow-in-the-dark ball for babies who insist on late-night romps around the backyard. It remains lit for 20–30 minutes after just ~5~ minutes of light exposure, so you can fit in a good game of fetch before it loses its magic.
Promising review: "My pup LOVES his glow ball. It’s his favorite toy. I love blasting it with a flashlight for a few minutes and then turning out the lights — it glows bright indeed!! We have two of them. Recommend!" —Danielle Lima
7. A fuzzy, purring cat toy that helps calm kitties with anxiety. If your pandemic babe simply can't be separated from you or their siblings for any period of time, this is certainly worth a shot.
The toy purrs for a solid two minutes when squeezed or cuddled so your cat can activate it on their own.
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PURPLE CAT SO MUCH!!! I bought one for my kittens when I first got them and they still have it two years later! It is still their favorite snuggle buddy. I have since bought two more of them and I got more kittens recently for my grandma and I got one for her kittens and they love it too! I would strongly recommend this product to any cat owner!!!!" —KateLee Roberts
8. A Gumby plushie if your pup LOVES a toy with a squeaker and won't know peace until they've found a way to rip it out.
Promising review: "Longest lasting toy and most enjoyable for my dog. I have a puppy (an 8-month-old Pitbull/Lab mix) who loves to tear up anything that squeaks or anything that’s plush, and time after time I’ve had to continuously toss and buy toys. This toy has been his favorite and has lasted through his teething phase as well as his adult teeth coming in (about 3 months). The squeaker is still intact which is shocking to me, but he's also dragged it through mud, poop, water, you name it! Overall this was a great purchase for my pup." —Angie
9. Or a Lambchop plushie for millennial pet parents who buy their baby toys based on their own nostalgia. (Guilty. 🙋♀️)
Promising review: "This was our mixed Lab breed’s first toy and it is still her favorite. I’ll be buying a new one soon. While she did manage to pop one or two of the squeakers, she hasn’t managed to chew them out of the body. She still carries it around and squeaks the squeakers that are left. It will be hard to get her to let go of this one for a new one. It’s also cute cause her name is Cami and she is always with her lamb-y." —Delilah Lute
10. A catnip-filled carrot your fur child can bunny-kick as hard as it wants. That way, your arm (or other cat) can catch a break.
I've had this toy for ~four years now and even though the catnip has long worn off, it's still my cat Salty's favorite toy. She chases it up and down the hall (it has great weight — it's kind of like a beanbag — so it's easily toss-able) and she likes to lick and groom the feathers as if they were another cat and I just find that SO freaking cute.
Promising review: "I have five cats and they have pretty much every toy out there. This is, by far, their favorite — so much so, I had to buy seven of these. I have one for each cat and two spare just in case because they love it so much. Not sure what it is about it being a carrot. It can't be just because of the catnip because they have many other catnip toys but this is THE only one they want to play with." —Motherof2Girls
11. A Nerf gun capable of launching back-to-back balls up to 35 feet if your biceps simply can't keep up with your baby's demand.
Promising review: "This is my dog's favorite toy for whatever reason. Playing fetch with the gun is 10x more exciting than me throwing it even though it's the same. The bands that provide the resistance/launching on all these shooters don't typically last too long, 3–4 months maybe, at least on the blue guns. This green gun though... it's built different." —justin
12. A floppy robotic fish that only moves when your cat interacts with it. Once they get the hang of it, I guarantee they'll be karate chopping and bunny kicking the ish out of it.
The fish comes with a small bag of catnip as well as a USB charger so you can juice it up whenever your cat kills the battery.
Promising review: "My cat's favorite toy! I am SO glad I bought this. Since the moment I opened it, my cat was all over this fish for the catnip in it, then he was mind blown when I turned it on and it started flopping. He’s been attacking/cuddling it ever since :,) I was surprised and impressed with how durable the fabric was, too! My cat has extremely sharp claws and the fish has remained intact. After a few months, the mechanism became worn down and the floppiness isn’t as detectable, but that doesn’t stop my kitty from viciously loving this fish!" —Virginia Benitez
13. A tough-as-nails cactus toy for superrrrr chewers who rip apart anything you put in front of them. With durable rubber bristles, this also doubles as a doggie toothbrush so — unbeknownst to them — it'll help keep their teeth and gums in tip-top shape.
Promising review: "Okay so I never leave reviews, but this toy is the best thing I have ever bought for my Pit. He usually tears apart Kongs the day of, and this thing has been around SIX MONTHS and he’s barely done any damage. It’s his favorite toy and is always his first pick in his toy basket. 11/10." —Hunter Hicks
14. Some mouse-shaped feeders that will keep your cats on their toebeans by encouraging their natural hunting instincts. Fill them up with food, hide them somewhere in the house, and then let 'em loose.
Promising review: "These are the BEST! My cats were familiar with puzzle feeders, but these are their all-time favorite! They are very stimulating, well constructed, and are easy to use. I love that there are different difficulty levels. Enriched cats = well behaved cats!" —Denise
And here's more from BuzzFeed Shopping writer Mallory Mower!:
"I started a hunting system for my cats when I felt like they were getting lethargic. One of our cats was overweight because he would sit and eat the dry food left out when he was bored. With these he'll 'hunt,' eat one, and not eat again until he's ready to go hunting. I've written a full review on this clever feeding system before because I refuse to stop recommending it!"
15. A bacon-flavored wishbone chew toy for aggressive chewers who *will* resort to gnawing on your brand-new Converse or the leg of your coffee table if no other options are present.
Promising review: "My puppy adores these bones. He is is 10-months-old now and I have to order a new one about every five weeks. He is a super chewer and he goes at this bone all day. It's his favorite toy by far. The best part is, chewing provides great benefits and stimulation for dogs, so he often gets tired just from chewing! We can't travel anywhere without his little bone. Definitely recommend." —Denise Mastrangelo
