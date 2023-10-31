29 Effortless Pieces Of Clothing That Will Make Your Morning A Breeze

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. An oversized waffle top you'll reach for on those days when you wake up thinking "Ughhh I really don't want to get dressed, but I doooo want to grab a coffee, run to Target, go thrifting, and maybe see a movie later..."
2. A cozy Aerie chenille sweater I can all but guarantee you will LIVE in this fall. It's got ribbing, side slits, and longer cuffs so you can even wear pulled all the way down — or Ariana Grande style, if you will.
3. A pair of TikTok-viral cargo pants with pockets for everything you could possibly want to keep on your person. Phone, keys, wallet, gum, Hi-Chew? Check. You could even store your leftover tots Napoleon Dynamite-style.
Check out a TikTok of the cargo pants.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and I LOVE them. They fit so well. Loose, but not too loose, and extremely comfy. They come down just below the ankle, so they'd pair perfect with a pair of Jordans or Dunks. Also comes with an adjustable tie on the waist to fit as you need, same around the ankle." —annabella Gambone
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in men's sizes 27–44 and 45 colors).
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try them out before you buy them!
4. A seasonally appropriate crewneck sweatshirt you can throw on in two seconds on those days when you want to go get a coffee but you don't want to take any time to switch from your indoor clothes to your outdoor clothes.
Emma and Anna Apparel is a North Carolina–based small business with hundredsssss of cute shirt, crewneck, and hoodie designs.
Promising review: "Second time ordering from this shop and I was NOT disappointed. Such cute stuff and this sweatshirt showed up exactly looking like the photo and made a great gift for a good friend." —Casey
Get it from Emma and Anna Apparel on Etsy for $35.96+ (originally $44.95+; available in sizes S–5XL and in nine colors).
5. A casual shift dress that really gives you a blank slate to build off of. Pair it with your chunkiest lug-sole boots, wide-brim felt hat, croc-embossed faux-leather cross-body — you name it.
Promising review: "I’m so glad I got this dress!!!!! I wore it for engagement photos and it was just wonderful and made me feel so pretty! Love this style and color! Perfect for fall, and the long sleeve was the perfect touch to keep me a little warmer. I’ll probably get one for Christmas Eve, too!" —Maggie Grace Berlin
Get it from Amazon for $31.97+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 42 colors/designs).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give this a spin before you buy it!
6. A pair of faux-leather straight-leg pants with a bit of stretch and pockets — real ones! No tiny lil' things that can barely fit that quarter you found on the ground.
Check out a TikTok of the pants in action.
Promising review: "Perfect!! Omg, just buy them now! Don't hesitate! These are going to go fast once the word gets out how great they are! They have some stretch to them!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $48.99+ (available in sizes XXS–4XL and in 24 colors).
7. A Levi's denim jacket I won't even waste your time explaining. You and I both KNOW there's nothing more versatile.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this jacket!!! It goes with just about everything, and is comfortable. I went up a size after reading some of the reviews, and that worked out well for me. The length of the jacket is also a nice feature, it hits right about the hip, and is not a midriff. I'm really glad I ordered this jacket, it's so cute, and I know it will last a lifetime, Levi's makes the best denim wear as far as I'm concerned." —Jo Packer
Get it from Amazon for $22.25+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 1X–4X and in 10 washes).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give this a spin before you buy it!
8. A plain Madewell tee you can wear again and again and again because there's really no wrong way to pair it. Like seriously, I'd like to see an outfit it doesn't make sense with??
9. Or a geometric tee that works just like any regular ol' tee but with ✨a little extra spice ✨in the form of a cutout.
Marcella is a New York–based small business that describes its ethically and sustainably made designs as "minimalism with edge."
Promising review: "Purchased in white and I love the cutout detailing. Simple yet makes me feel put together and like I put in effort without really trying." —Antoinette M.
Get it from Marcella for $55.25 (available in sizes XS–XXXL and in two colors).
10. A silky satin midi skirt with a silhouette that says "chic" and an elastic waistband that says "I'll give your most comfortable sweats a go."
Promising review: "Wow I honestly had low expectations, but love this skirt! It became a staple in my closet and I’m not one to wear colors or many prints. So silky and smooth, so comfy. Got so many compliments. The band doesn’t dig in and doesn’t look awkward. I can’t wait to get it in different colors." —Daria Z.
Get it from Amazon for $49.90 (available in sizes XXS—5X and in 24 colors/ patterns).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give this a spin before you buy it!
11. A pair of extra-wide-leg darted palazzo pants that allow for ample airflow. It's basically like wearing a dress, but you don't have to worry about accidentally flashing anyone if a gust of wind catches you by surprise.
Promising review: "If you're undecided... buy these. By far my favorite pair of pants. So comfortable. I get compliments every time I wear them. I've now bought them in three different colors!" —Beckaroosy
Get them from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL and 31 colors and patterns).
12. A classic London Fog trench you can throw on over anything and immediately look like an incognito celeb — especially if you throw sunglasses into the mix.
Promising review: "This trench coat is well constructed and very high quality. It looks great over formal attire but can also elevate a casual look. It has a slightly loose fit, as expected with this style, but can be cinched with the belt. It’s lightweight, making it ideal for spring or fall. Just enough to cut the chill and keep you dry in the rain, but not overly warm. This is my second LF trench, the first had a plaid flannel lining which — while very soft and pretty — always made me sweat. This one is perfect!!" —Ash
Get it from Amazon for $98.01+ (available in two colors and sizes XS–3X).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give this a spin before you buy it!
13. A pair of high-rise tapered pants that are office-appropriate, but feel *just* like your favorite sweats. My colleague who "avoids pants like the plague" (her words!) is even a big fan.
Promising review: "Wow!!!! These pants are so beautiful and stylish yet so comfortable. Went by the reviews and went down a size and they fit just great. Can’t wait to purchase more." —Janie
Get them from Target for $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and in six colors/styles).
Read more about BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly's obsession by checking out her full review of the viral Target pants.
14. A flowy blouse with so many design details — pleating! puff sleeves! plunging neckline! tie detailing! — that you barely even have to accessorize.
Current Air is a Los Angeles–based small business that designs trendy yet effortless styles .
Get it from Current Air for $62 (originally $88; available in sizes XXS–XL and in four colors).
15. A high-neck bodysuit ready to play supporting actor to any particularly daring bottoms you've got in mind.
J Lux Label is a woman-owned small business based in LA.
Get it from J Lux Label for $49.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in six colors).
16. A corduroy button-down that'll help you nail that "oh, this? I just threw it on" look that all of your favorite stars have down. (I'm looking at you, Dakota Johnson.)
Promising review: "Love this shacket. It will be a go-to this fall and winter. Staying warm and stylish will be easy with this additional piece added to my wardrobe." —Maureen Buck
Get it from Amazon for $35.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 39 colors).