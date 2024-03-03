22 Deceivingly Affordable Bags That Look ~Expensive~

1. A woven tote bag with such an arresting exterior, even the barista at the coffee shop will cut you some slack as you dig through it for five minutes to retrieve your debit card.
Promising review: "This bag is so cool — soft, sturdy, looks great, and holds a lot of stuff — love it! Actually, the first purse I purchased, similar to this, was from a boutique, was a different brand, but pretty identical and much more expensive. I found this brand — much more affordable and offered in a multitude of colors — I had to purchase more. So far, I have brown, black, white, and pink. Definitely getting more colors soon — I still need red and blue!" —D Spies
Get it from Amazon for $57.99 (available in 40 colors).
2. An eye-catching geometric tote certain to elevate any outfit — even that white tee with (now visible) pit stains you just can't bring yourself to let go of.
Get it from Charles & Keith for $96 (available in four colors).
3. A rich chocolate sling you can personalize with your initials so no younger siblings, roommates, or partners are tempted to "borrow" it.
Get it from Katie Loxton for $54.
4. A sleek baguette purse reviewers say looks so expensive and "bougieeeee" that they're tempted to get it in every color. 👀
Promising review: "Gorgeous bag. The material is so easy to clean. It's beyond sturdy and looks very chic. The zipper pocket inside is great for storing things discreetly. The length is great. It sits perfectly under my arm with a little bit of room still. Overall great purchase." —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in eight colors and one other style).
5. A beaded evening bag with *just* room for all of the important stuff (phone, keys, wallet) so you can collect compliments but not other people's stuff when you go out for the night and someone inevitably doesn't want to carry their own bag.
6. A quilted chain strap bag if you love the look of Chanel but aren't willing to spend what equates to a downpayment on your first home.
Get it from Charles & Keith for $86 (available in six colors).
7. An acrylic clutch with room for your phone, keys, cards/cash, and Dior Lip Glow Oil 'cause TikTok has you in a chokehold and you *will* buy whatever the Gen Z influencers tell you to.
PS: Here's a $12 lip oil alternative with 8,800 5-star reviews!
Promising review: "I bought it for a wedding in Sedona to go with the theme! It ended up being so much more beautiful in person." —Vania
Get it from Amazon for $29.97+ (available in three colors).
8. A straw bucket bag that'll have you moving all of your spare coin into a "future travels" savings account so you can show it off at an all-inclusive resort.
Promising review: "The gold chain and hardware make the bag look elevated. My favorite part of the bag is the fact that it is pretty deep, so it holds a lot of stuff! It looks cute with so many outfits and adds a special coastal touch." —Mallory B.
Get it from Lulus for $41.
9. A faux-croc shoulder bag (with an added crossbody chain) because no matter your age, you deserve to dress/accessorize like a Gen Z TikToker if you so please! (Daily affirmation complete.)
Promising review: "I’m not the type to buy purses/bags from Amazon, but really wanted to try out this trend and I am SO PLEASED. The quality of this bag for the price is really great! No weird smell, obviously the zipper could be better, but I’m really not complaining about a $25 bag LOL. It comes with a gold chain so you can wear it crossbody and also the inside can fit SO MUCH. Literally my favorite purchase of the YEAR. Buy this, my trendy queens!!!!!" —jennyxatl
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 17 colors and one other style).
10. A compact top-handle crossbody that can be carried in multiple ways if you're someone who likes to keep your collection small but versatile.
11. An on-trend faux-leather fanny pack with just enough space for all of your essentials: smartphone, card wallet, and a pack of Fruit Stripe gum (you know — the one with the Zebra and temporary tattoos) that only keeps its flavor for like two seconds but it just tastes so darn good.
Promising reviews: "Obsessed with this bag! Looks expensive and is so cute with any outfit! Great for the price." —Allyson
"What an adorable bag! Perfect to be on-trend and hands-free when you’re out and about. The snake print matches with black or brown and will look so good this fall with sweaters, denim, and boots." —Dan
Get it from Amazon for $29.90+ (available in seven colors/styles).
12. A crescent shoulder bag featuring gold-toned hardware if you're looking for an option that won't clash with your jewelry.
Promising review: "I love this little purse! I wanted a shoulder bag on the smaller side, but that was still big enough to carry the essentials. This bag does just that! It can hold my phone, keys, gum, and small miscellaneous items with room to spare. The bag also came with a sort of bubble wrap inside of it, which allowed it to keep its shape during shipping. Very happy with my purchase!" —Kelsie M.
Get it from Amazon for $25.90 (available in 23 colors).