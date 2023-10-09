1. A circular lift top table if your living room also happens to be your home office and dining room. Plus, the hidden storage keeps your small space nice and clutter free which happens to trick our lil' lizard brains into thinking the room is bigger than it is.
Promising review: "I wanted a lift-top table that was both round (so my big dog can walk around it without getting stuck) and small enough for my space and this was really the only one I could find. I’m very happy with it. My husband and I lift it up and eat dinner while watching Netflix once or twice a week. It isn’t soft close, but it also won’t pinch your fingers. Just hold onto it when closing it or it will slam down." —Bbqsauce
Get it from Amazon for $139.39+ (available in five finishes).
2. A low storage table with a cubby where you can display your favorite coffee table books. Because let's be real, you're using the top as a dining room table, work desk, and craft station, so there's really not any room for "decorative accents."
Get it from Amazon for $91.83 (available in three finishes).
3. A live-edge coffee table that looks like something you'd find in an antique shop — you know, one of the ones that seems so expensive you don't even want to go inside so you just linger on the sidewalk and peek through the windows.
Promising review: "We had a very bulky coffee table that took up the majority of the space. We decided to get this coffee table to match our side table. I love that it makes our living room area much spacious. It’s very sturdy and I love how rustic it is." —Zulma
Get it from Wayfair for $139.99 (originally $180).
4. A solid cherry table you simply just can't go wrong with. Whether your home leans eclectic, transitional, or minimalist, it'll fit right in.
Promising review: "It's wood! Not particle board! I was shocked to find a small table like this on Amazon that's actually made of wood at this price. This is a really cute MCM piece that's attractive, easy to build, sturdy, and well-designed." —Nicole R.
"Absolutely love this gorgeous table. Perfect for small spaces and it’s definitely SOLID WOOD! It’s got a pretty mid-century vibe and goes well with all the rustic furniture we also bought from Amazon." —Rosalie Flummer
Get it from Amazon for $53.99.
5. A hexagonal table with open storage cubbies so you can show off your favorite books and trinkets. Better yet, you can even flip this bad boy on its side and convert it into an end table if you ever want to switch up your living room layout.
Promising review: "It looks unique and beautiful. Loving it so far! Very easy to assemble." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
6. An abstract yet streamlined walnut option if you're looking to add an interesting ~twist~ to your living space.
Promising review: "I love this coffee table. It’s perfect for my small space! Very easy to put together." —Phyllis
"This is a great table at a great price. The natural wood and the mid-century shape are attractive. The legs attached easily and are sturdy. The simple design is exactly what I wanted — no shelves to attract clutter. This is my first Wayfair purchase but it won’t be my last." —Alida
Get it from Wayfair for $169.99 (originally $199.99).
7. A two-tier round table with textured glass that'll hide smudges much better than typical glass. So whether you've got little ones with sticky fingers or a pup who loves to rub their nose on everything, it'll be bit better at hiding it. 🤫
Promising review: "Easy to assemble and very sturdy. The glass is thick and sits tightly on the frame. It’s perfect for a small living room space. Would recommend!" —Amanda
"This table is wonderful for our little living room! It brightens it up and even makes the space look more open. It's also great quality!" —Mary D.
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in two sizes and seven finishes).
8. An acrylic coffee table so crystal clear, guests will assume you're *really* on top of your cleaning. To the same point — reviewers suggest placing at least a coffee table book or two on top or you could walk straight into it!
Promising review: "I really like this table. It’s a nice low-profile, smaller coffee table for a small living room or a sectional sofa, and for me that is perfect. It’s a nice thick acrylic, which means that yes it will scratch, but it will not shatter if your cat runs into it. That’s the main reason I chose acrylic over glass, but glass may be a bit better if you don’t have kids or a pet since it’s more scratch-proof. Overall, I like this table and I’d recommend it to anyone looking for a smaller table that leaves a room looking open." —Rain
Get it from Amazon for $217.86.
9. Or a similar C-shaped table you can wheel around wherever is convenient so you don't have to dedicate any specific floorspace to your setup.
I've had this table for about six months and I love it! I live in a really compact apartment and didn't want to take up living room floorspace with a bulky or fixed coffee table. I love this lil' guy cause I can wheel it up to the couch and use it as a desk, position it over my ottoman when I want it completely pushed out of the way, and even push it around my living room when I'm cleaning and need a temporary surface to store stuff on.
Promising review: "This table is good-looking…sturdy material, good rolling castors. Simple to put together, just screw-on the castors. We roll it from chair to couch depending on our needs." —Theresa
Get it from Amazon for $149.99.
10. An Ikea ottoman with a rattan storage cubby and four metal legs that give it a lil' elevation. An option you can use as a table *and* a footrest? Yes, please!
11. A set of modern nesting tables that look like they'd be featured in one of Architectural Digest's celeb home tours. While they're pretty low-profile as is, if you ever need to free up additional space you can tuck them inside of one another like a Russian nesting doll. 🪆
Promising review: "Perfect size for an apartment. They are super light and you can easily move them around the room if you need them as end tables." —Emily Wright
Get the two-piece set from Amazon for $199.99 (available in 22 styles/finishes).
12. A colorful industrial design sans any extra shelves or storage — a positive for some people (like me) who'd be inclined to fill any added space with clutter.
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $159 (available in two colors).
13. A simple metal table with a removable tray so if you frequently eat dinner on your sofa (I mean... who doesn't??) you can transfer dishes with ease.
Promising reviews: "Really like the design of this product. Versatile with the tray top lifting off. Lightweight and easy to move around. Very well priced." —Davina
"As most people seem to agree, this product is a superb design. Minimalist, also works well with industrial theme. Easy to move, yet stable. Excellent value for money." —Kate
Get it from Ikea for $24.99 (available in four colors).