17 Of The Best Beauty Subscription Boxes That Deliver Skincare, Makeup, Fragrance, And More

Cocotique is a Black- and woman-owned small biz from Dana Hill-Robinson. Her aim is to provide inclusive beauty and self-care products that help consumers save time and money.

Promising review: "I have tried several beauty boxes and have been an Ipsy subscriber for more than a year. I decided to try this box because, as a woman of color, I was intrigued but honestly a bit cautious. I had subscribed to another WOC beauty box in the past and received the same products over and over. My daughter and I love opening these boxes together once a month and sharing the goodies we find. I have now received my third box and have yet to be disappointed. In my first box, I discovered a new haircare line that works really well with my gray hair. In my second box, I discovered wonderful hygiene products, and this box came with a wonderful assortment of things that I shared with my husband (soap that was great for shaving), my son (conditioner for his locks), daughter (lip glosses), and much more. I can't wait for my next box. It is definitely worth the investment." —Rocki Howard



