30 Products With Before And Afters That Basically Double As Spring Cleaning Motivation

Check it out on TikTok here!

And here's what BuzzFeeder/The Pink Stuff fan Heather Braga has to say:

"After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning."

Promising review: "For those who gave less than 5 stars…what were you trying to clean? I had built-up grease on the backsplash behind my stove that I hadn’t noticed, which had probably been there for years. I’ve tried pretty much every product on the market — they didn’t work. This product took that grease off within seconds. That worked so quickly. I was so happy I started cleaning other items: the stainless sink, oven, and microwave. This is the best thing ever – and if they increase their price to $50 I’ll still buy it. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE." —RVT



Get it from Amazon for $5.29.