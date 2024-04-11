30 Products With Before And Afters That Basically Double As Spring Cleaning Motivation

1. A tub of The Pink Stuff which can clean anything you throw at it be that pots and pans, stove tops, showers, or your 5-year-old's crayon wall mural because you took too long to go outside and play chalk with them so they took a few liberties with their canvas.
"After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning."
Promising review: "For those who gave less than 5 stars…what were you trying to clean? I had built-up grease on the backsplash behind my stove that I hadn’t noticed, which had probably been there for years. I’ve tried pretty much every product on the market — they didn’t work. This product took that grease off within seconds. That worked so quickly. I was so happy I started cleaning other items: the stainless sink, oven, and microwave. This is the best thing ever – and if they increase their price to $50 I’ll still buy it. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE." —RVT
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
2. A pet-specific stain remover sure to hide the fact that Sparky isn't the perfect angel you make him out to be on Instagram. But that's okay buddy, we're all just trying our best.
Promising review: "This stuff is so great!! I’ve tried so many brands of enzymatic cleaners and they all have a strong chemical smell. This smells exactly like the orange cream shakes at Arby’s!! It does an excellent job or erasing odors and seems to be working to deter puppy from peeing in that spot again. Leaves a great long-lasting scent and odors are long gone by the time the pleasant scent fades the next day. It’s also a great stain remover. I’ve only used it on puppy messes but it makes quick work of them. Love this stuff so much!!" —Geek Girl
Get a 32-ounce bottle from Amazon for $17.47.
3. A Wet & Forget weekly cleaner you can spritz on your shower walls and tub after you're done cleaning yourself. Leave it on overnight — no scrubbing necessary — and just wash it off the next time you're in the shower!
Promising review: "This may be the best thing I have ever bought off of Amazon. And I buy quite a bit. Long story short, the tub in my kids' bathroom was atrocious due to spotty cleaning and hard water. I bought this with a heavy dose of skepticism, even though the reviews were mighty impressive. On the back of the bottle, it says that you may need several daily applications before your tub is clean, and then you can switch to a weekly application. I'm on day three, and let me say, even if this stuff worked no further, I AM BLOWN AWAY. The shower looks close to new. A couple of more days and I'll be able to switch to weekly!." —Tee
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents).
4. A Bissell SteamShot that uses high-pressure, high-temperature steam (no chemicals!) to blast away nastiness from hard-to-clean crevices like your toilet skirt.
Promising review: "Pretty sure Bissell should compensate me for sharing how amazing this product is. I posted before and after photos (above) of gross and difficult places the SteamShot got into and cleaned out with ease. And I am taking the credit of selling at least five in one day. This little tool is one of the best things I have used as I am cleaning so many toilets a day and was breaking toothpicks trying to get into these tough spots. No more toothpicks! This Bissell SteamShot blows the ick right out!" —Anna
Get it from Amazon for $36.04 (comes with seven multi-functional attachments).
5. A ChomChom roller: an absolute shedding season must! Forget using a regular old lint roller and ripping sheets off until you run out — this collects everything in a neat little compartment you simply empty once.
PS: ChomChom is a small biz!
Promising review: "It works!! You just roll it up and down a surface and it picks up the pet hair!! I've used it on the bed, couch, and cat tree! It's very easy to use and when you press the button it pops open so that you can clean it out. One thing I will say is that trying to get every hair and fuzzy from the container is a little bit frustrating, but I'm still very satisfied because at least I can clean out the majority, even if a few hairs get left in the canister. I recommend it to anyone who has pets that shed. It works better than vacuuming hair off of surfaces or using tape or a lint roller, and it's very quick!!" —Myrtle
Here's more from BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes (those are her photos above!):
"I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside."
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors).
6. A jetted tub cleaner so you're not bathing in the remnants of whatever products the previous homeowner used. (The absolute horror.)
Promising review: "This stuff is magic! We've lived in our home for four years now and had never used our jetted tub. One day last week I decided I needed a nice long soak and I filled up the tub only to discover the water was rusty and yellow (SICK). I looked up the best way to clean a jetted bath tub and Oh Yuk came up over and over. Now I know why — this stuff is a miracle worker! We ran it through our tub several times until it was clear. You will not be disappointed, and I'd be shocked if the first words out of your mouth when using this stuff wasn't 'OH YUK!'" —Kimmy D
Get it from Amazon for $16.86 (available in two sizes and a two-pack).
7. A tube of silicone grout whitener if you're dealing with mold and mildew that will. not. go. away. no matter how much you clean it.
The gel formula is safe to use on/around windows, sinks and baths, shower-heads, pools, tiles, silicone sealant, and more. Leave it on the area you're looking to clean for six to eight hours (no scrubbing required). Some reviewers with really bad mold/mildew note that leaving it on for longer and/or doing a second round of cleaning made a huge difference!
Promising review: "I was skeptical but needed something to help with caulk discoloration and mold from moisture buildup. Follow the directions and it works like a charm. The odor gets stronger while it's working but I think it's milder than bleach cleaners and it works better. A little expensive for the quantity but it does work." —CW
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8. A big ol' pumice stone on a stick poised to obliterate stubborn stains left by limescale, hard water, calcium, iron, and rust — things your automatic toilet bowl cleaner is unforch no match for.
Promising review: "What witchcraft is this?? Five minutes of rubbing with this thing and I removed the ring that has been on my toilet for years. I had previously tried half a dozen cleaning products with zero success. I wish I would have bought this a long time ago. One tip is to open the plastic wrapper outside or over a trash can, as the white dust is annoying to clean up." —Amazon Customer
Get it on Amazon for $13.99+ (available in packs of one, two, and four).
9. A professional-strength grout cleaner guaranteed to remove years — yes, years — of grime from your home's floors. Turns out, you had white grout all along. Who knew? 🤷♀️
Promising review: "This actually works! It works like magic! I was excited I couldn’t wait five minutes, as suggested, after pouring the liquid. But it still worked like a charm. It’s so therapeutic to see the grout fall apart. 😊" —Srivi
Get it from Amazon for $21.95+ (available in two sizes and with or without a brush).
10. A hard-water-stain remover that'll get your shower so sparkling clean, guests will ask what your secret is.
It even has a minty scent, so you don't have to worry about that harsh chemical smell most cleaning products usually emit.
Promising review: "Totally amazed how easily this worked at removing all the water stains on our glass shower doors. I had tried numerous products over the years, but nothing worked like Bio Clean. I highly recommend this product to anyone with hard water stains." —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $18.88.
11. A soap scum spray prepared to give your tub a total makeover so you feel comfortable taking a bubble bath again.
Promising review: "Sharing our nasty before picture so you can really see the difference! Our tub/shower has a grippy bottom and scum and dirt cakes on there so easily. The only way I've been able to get it off before was literally scraping it inch by inch, I've spent hours, and all it ever got was somewhat clean. This stuff is expensive but with the good reviews I decided to try it, it works amazingly!! I sprayed it on and left it for about 15–20 minutes. Then I took a brush with hard plastic bristles and with less than 20 minutes of scrubbing, the entire tub and walls it was cleaner than when we moved in. The grime and scum almost melted off." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two sizes and with or without a sprayer).