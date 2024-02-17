"Absolutely Disgusting": People Are Sharing Beverages That Low-Key Aren't Good

12. "Iced tea/coffee. I have trouble with bitter flavors (higher than average sensitivity. I struggle with some vegetables and even citrus fruits as well), so I can't tolerate coffee at all, and I can only handle hot tea if it's herbal or not brewed overly long. Even adding sugar or cream doesn't help. But as much as I can't stand hot coffee or over-brewed hot tea, it's 10 TIMES WORSE when it's ice cold. It's as appealing to me as drinking water from a rusty bucket."