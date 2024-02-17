Skip To Content
    "Absolutely Disgusting": People Are Sharing Beverages That Low-Key Aren't Good

    I have to agree with a lot of these, I'm afraid.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    A few months ago, I posted about beverages that people say aren't all that good. It got so many comments that I decided to round them up and share those responses with you as well. Here are a bunch more that people shared.

    Note: Some of these entries have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    1. "Red wine. I wish I liked it like every 'housewife,' but I can’t get past the taste."

    Otterma444

    2. "To me, red wine and white wine taste exactly the same, and I don't like either of them, which apparently means I am not really an adult (to some people)."

    noimpillagingeverybody

    Three wine glasses with red, white, and rosé wine on table beside grapes
    Yuliia Kokosha / Getty Images

    3. "Bloody Marys. It’s like eating a salad covered in tomato juice."

    Acinorev

    4. "Matcha. It tastes like grass. The only reason people think they like it is because it's made with tons of sweeteners."

    jburnickas

    5. "Coconut water just never seems to get cold. It’s like drinking spit. So gross."

    rosat

    Person holding a coconut with palm trees and a beachfront walkway in the background
    Henrique Ignatowicz / Getty Images

    6. "La Croix. Shit tastes like hairspray."

    megalin5150

    "I have never found a 'sparkling water beverage' that didn't taste like someone else burped in my mouth."

    MilfMoney

    7. "Flat water. I can't even swallow flat water. It makes me gag."

    deliciousadmiral43

    8. "Any diet soda is trash."

    Dimitriovtheowl

    Woman in sportswear holding a juice bottle and a soda, looking contemplative
    Prostock-studio / Getty Images

    9. "This may be unpopular, but sugar cane juice tastes like juiced grass. Not a fan."

    _pastelpalace

    10. "Coffee with milk and sugar in it. 🤢"

    EwDavid

    11. "SCOTCH whiskey!!! Tastes the way athlete’s foot powder smells. Absolutely disgusting."

    meow_mix

    12. "Iced tea/coffee. I have trouble with bitter flavors (higher than average sensitivity. I struggle with some vegetables and even citrus fruits as well), so I can't tolerate coffee at all, and I can only handle hot tea if it's herbal or not brewed overly long. Even adding sugar or cream doesn't help. But as much as I can't stand hot coffee or over-brewed hot tea, it's 10 TIMES WORSE when it's ice cold. It's as appealing to me as drinking water from a rusty bucket."

    etconner

    A glass of iced tea garnished with fresh mint and peach slices on a wooden board
    Olga Buntovskih / Getty Images

    13. "Mint Juleps."

    PsycWench

    14. And finally, "Any herbal tea with dried apple in it. I don't care what it's *supposed* to taste like, it just tastes like sour hot apple juice."

    k402e21627

    What's a popular beverage that you're personally not a fan of? Tell me in the comments below.