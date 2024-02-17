"Absolutely Disgusting": People Are Sharing Beverages That Low-Key Aren't Good

A few months ago, I posted about beverages that people say aren't all that good. It got so many comments that I decided to round them up and share those responses with you as well. Here are a bunch more that people shared.
Note: Some of these entries have been edited for length and/or clarity.
1. "Red wine. I wish I liked it like every 'housewife,' but I can’t get past the taste."
2. "To me, red wine and white wine taste exactly the same, and I don't like either of them, which apparently means I am not really an adult (to some people)."
4. "Matcha. It tastes like grass. The only reason people think they like it is because it's made with tons of sweeteners."
6. "La Croix. Shit tastes like hairspray."
"I have never found a 'sparkling water beverage' that didn't taste like someone else burped in my mouth."