    Tina Knowles Responded After She Liked A Shady Post That Compared Janet Jackson's Ticket Prices To Beyoncé's

    "I get tired of the Knowles and Carters ACTING SO SELF ENTITLED LIKE STFU."

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Tina Knowles says she didn't mean to like that post.

    Closeup of Tina Knowles
    Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

    Earlier this week, fans noticed that her Instagram account had liked a post complaining about how much it costs to go on Janet Jackson's upcoming tour.

    Closeup of Tina Knowles
    Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

    Janet is about to embark on her Together Again Tour after her last tour was canceled because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

    The post said: "What a joke...they add $1000 for a 15-second meet & greet again. No front row for fans unless you want to bend over so they can continue to rake in the cash. You want Beyoncé ticket prices, have real production. Just disgusted. I'm not the only one ... oh, the DMs I'm getting. Way to thank your fans for years of support."

    Closeup of Janet Jackson
    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    After noticing Tina's name in the likes, fans took to social media and accused her of being shady toward Janet.

    "I find it weird that Tina Knowles would go on instagram and 'like' negative posts about THEE Janet Jackson!" one person wrote on X. "Especially when Beyoncé is sooooo private! It’s just odd to me!! THEE Janet Jackson has more than earned the right to charge what she wants for her ticket prices."

    Lifetime / Twitter: @RyanForEQUALITY

    Another called Tina "disrespectful," seeing how Janet "pave[d] the way" for Beyoncé.

    Twitter: @Onikabarbie9

    "Tina Knowles speaking on Janet Jackson’s ticket prices is comical," a third fan wrote. "JANET PAVED THE WAYYYYYY for girls like Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson, etc. to do what they do. Put some respect on her [goddamn] name. I get tired of the Knowles and Carters ACTING SO SELF ENTITLED LIKE STFU."

    Twitter: @CHUNKYBARBIEE

    Amid the backlash, Tina went on Instagram to say that she never meant to like the post and "would never criticize another artist."

    Closeup of Tina Knowles
    Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

    "I am saddened by this. Janet Jackson is an icon and I would never question another artist," she said in the post. "I took Destiny's Child to see Janet when they were 15 years old. They always looked up to her and she opened doors for Beyoncé."

    Beyoncé onstage
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    "Why would I hate on her? I know now not to be in a rush and to be very careful. (I learned my lesson)! Especially when I have so much going on..I just wanted to clarify. I do know that you can see people's likes so I would be pretty dumb to do that," she continued, along with two red heart emojis.

    Glad she cleared that up!