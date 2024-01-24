Tina Knowles Responded After She Liked A Shady Post That Compared Janet Jackson's Ticket Prices To Beyoncé's

Browse links
"I get tired of the Knowles and Carters ACTING SO SELF ENTITLED LIKE STFU."
I find it weird that Tina Knowles would go on instagram and “like” negative posts about THEE Janet Jackson! Especially when Beyoncé is sooooo private! It’s just odd to me!! THEE Janet Jackson has more than earned the right to charge what she wants for her ticket prices pic.twitter.com/iNDz6pde4o— Ryan 🏳️🌈🧋🍷 (@RyanForEQUALITY) January 23, 2024
Tina Knowles liking shady post, comparing Janet Jackson ticket prices to Beyoncés, as if Janet didn’t pave the way. So disrespectful— Lauri. 🎀 (@Onikabarbie9) January 22, 2024
Tina Knowles speaking on Janet Jackson’s ticket prices is comical JANET PAVED THE WAYYYYYY for girls like Beyonce, jennifer hudson etc to do what they do put some respect on her gotdamn name i get tired of the knowles and carters ACTING SO SELF ENTITLED LIKE STFU— Marra maraj 💜 (@CHUNKYBARBIEE) January 24, 2024