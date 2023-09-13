It basically started after Taylor and Jack Antonoff were given credits and royalties for Olivia's songs, "1 step forward, 3 steps back" and "deja vu" — which were inspired by Taylor's songs "New Years Day" and "Cruel Summer."
While Taylor still hasn't directly commented on the situation, she did support Olivia tonight at the 2023 VMAs, seemingly showing that there really is no bad blood between them.
The "Vampire" singer had just been announced as the next performer when Taylor was shown cheering and clapping for Olivia from her seat:
The video quickly made its rounds on social media, where fans pointed out Taylor's reaction to the announcement and asked that people finally stop pitting her and Olivia against each other.
"Now, can we all stop trying to make up this 'feud' between them?" one user asked on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Y'all tried so hard to paint Taylor as the kind of person to beef with a teenager, and she just keeps proving you wrong‼️" another person said.
A third user wrote that they "literally sobbed" when they saw the clip, adding: "Taylivia still a power duo, so staph the beef yall."
Previously, Olivia played coy on the speculation, but she told Rolling Stone in a recent interview published this week that she doesn't have a problem with anyone.
“I don’t have beef with anyone,” she said. “I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say.” She also said: “There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien-conspiracy theories.”