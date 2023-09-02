  • Viral badge

Olivia Rodrigo Addressed Feud Rumors With Taylor Swift, And Her Response Is Raising Eyebrows

After months of speculation, Olivia responded to the rumors about the edgy lyrics from her latest single, "Vampire."

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Uh oh! We have a development in the alleged feud between Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for SiriusXM, Kevin Winter / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

In a new interview with The Guardian, Olivia opened up about her musical journey, and her comments, or lack thereof, about her comeback single "Vampire" has brought new speculation of the rumored beef.

olivia walking outside
Neil Mockford / GC Images

"Vampire" is the lead single from her upcoming sophomore album GUTS, which is set for release this month.

When asked about the fans' speculation that the lyrics "Bloodsucker, fame fucker, bleedin' me dry like a goddamn vampire!" is about Taylor, she had an interesting response.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for SiriusXM, Hector Vivas / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

"How do I answer this?" Olivia whispered, according to The Guardian.

olivia waving at fans
Mega / GC Images

"I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I've never done that before in my career and probably won't. I think it's better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing."

olivia walking to her car as she tucks her hair behind her ears
Ricky Vigil M / GC Images

After laughing nervously, she added, "I was very surprised when people thought that."

olivia walking outside
Neil Mockford / GC Images

For context, in 2021, Olivia shared that Taylor was a big influence, and the two even shared cute interactions on social media praising one another over the release of Olivia's debut single, "Drivers License."

Initially, fans focused on an alleged feud between Olivia and Sabrina Carpenter when it was speculated Olivia's debut single was about the former love triangle between the two women and her ex, Joshua Bassett.

Monica Schipper / WireImage

At this time, it appeared Taylor and Olivia were cool.

Fast forward to the release of Olivia's debut album, Sour, which included several songs inspired by Taylor.

olivia playing the piano
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

The song "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back" credited Taylor after using an interpolation of her track "New Year's Day." Then, after the release of the album, fans noticed Taylor was retroactively credited for another song along with Jack Antonoff, St. Vincent, and then, eventually, Paramore for another track.


After retroactive accreditation, hefty royalty shares, and Grammy mishaps, Olivia hadn't directly addressed any feud rumors except telling Time, "It was really frustrating to see people discredit and deny my creativity."

olivia accepting an award
Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

On top of that, fans noticed Taylor and Olivia weren't interacting with each other at events, and the "Karma" singer even became closer with Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia's other alleged rival.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images, Hector Vivas / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Sabrina was invited to perform for Taylor's Era Tour, and Olivia admitted to the New York Times that she hadn't had a chance to see any Eras show because she was busy.

And just like that, fans began to speculate that there was a huge feud between the singers based on these situations,  and "Vampire" was all about it.

Twitter: @GoGrandGomez

Twitter: @gaysoumyay

And now, fans are reading even further between the lines to drag out this alleged feud, assuming "Vampire" is definitely a reference to Taylor after Olivia's latest response.

Twitter: @fuckingreatful

Twitter: @evermelodrama

Twitter: @thenova_lust

Twitter: @itzsdc

If you ask me, I think "Vampire" might be about a famous mouse, but let me pretend to mind my business.

@oliviarodrigo / Via media.giphy.com

What do you think about Olivia's latest response to alleged feud rumors?