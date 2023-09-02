Olivia Rodrigo Addressed Feud Rumors With Taylor Swift, And Her Response Is Raising Eyebrows

Browse links
After months of speculation, Olivia responded to the rumors about the edgy lyrics from her latest single, "Vampire."
Sorry but no one can convince me that song isn’t about Taylor Swift being the bloodsucker/vampire she’s singing about but she’s masking it by making it seem it’s about a boy.— karolsel (@GoGrandGomez) June 30, 2023
https://t.co/KEbfWpbnmz
the more i listen to vampire im convinced it’s about taylor swift— chaddo (@gaysoumyay) July 3, 2023
so they DID have a fallout. pic.twitter.com/xPIsfaLwvL— livvy (@fuckingreatful) September 2, 2023
a simple “no/yes (less likely)” would’ve been fine. this just adds to the speculation. oh but she’s the queen of never putting rumors to rest (i like her don’t get me wrong)— praise the lorde (fan account) (@evermelodrama) September 2, 2023
she didn't even try to say that they didn't, so we definitely know the answer by now 😂— Nova Lust (@thenova_lust) September 2, 2023