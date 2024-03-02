Skip To Content
    An Awkward Video Of Shawn Mendes And Pharrell Interacting At The Loewe Show Has Left People With "Secondhand Embarrassment"

    One user wrote on X, "I cannot bear secondhand embarrassment like this."

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    As you may know, fashion week is happening right now in Paris.

    Models walk the runway in sequined dresses at a fashion show with audience taking photos
    Miguel Medina / AFP via Getty Images

    Yesterday was the Loewe fall/winter 2024 show, where Shawn Mendes and Pharrell were both in attendance.

    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Loewe

    A video also captured them meeting — and has gone viral because it's just so awkward.

    Gary Gershoff / WireImage, Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

    The two are seen talking in the footage when Pharrell extends his hand for a handshake. At the same time, Shawn notices someone nearby and excitedly reaches over Pharrell to say hi. Shawn begins fully conversing with the person while Pharrell just stands there with his hand up, waiting for Shawn to notice.

    We know Shawn Mendes is a sweet Canadian, but waiting him mistakingly leave Pharrell hanging hurt our souls a bit. 😅❤️ (🎥: X/Pop Crave) #ShawnMendes #Pharrell #LOEWE #FW24 #PFW #ParisFashionWeek

    One person joked on X, formerly Twitter, that Pharrell's "still got his hand up to this day." LMAO.

    Another said they could not stand the "secondhand embarrassment."

    Some called it peak awkwardness, from Shawn "completely" ignoring Pharrell to greet the other person...

    ...to Pharrell just standing there with his hand up.

    For what it's worth, Shawn was seen hugging Pharrell at some point in a separate video, but still, LOL.