Rumer Willis is receiving backlash for her expensive list of newborn baby essentials.
Rumer had her first child, daughter Louetta, in April with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas.
She shared her list of must-haves in a recent interview with The Strategist — which included a $1700 nursery chair, a $370 baby carrier, and a $195 body cream.
Obvi, this got a lot of backlash from readers who felt the items were ridiculously high and overpriced.
One person even called it a "nepo baby wish list."
After criticism, Rumer took to Instagram to respond and shared her surprise at the reaction to the post.
“I was really taken aback at the level of negativity and just trolling,” she confessed. “Regardless of whether you like me or not, whether you think that I’ve accomplished anything in my life or not, I’m also just a human being that has feelings."
"I'm a sensitive human being," she added, "and I would really greatly appreciate it if you weren't so nasty to me and weren't so mean to me and allowed me the space to be a person who has worked, has done things, has accomplished — in my opinion — certain things that I'm really proud of in my life."
Rumer said: "I'm still working and growing and trying to find what my zone of excellence [is], or the place that feels really good for me that I wanna share, but I do know that one of the things I love to share is finding things that bring that bring me joy, finding things that I wanna share with other people that bring them joy, which was my intention in sharing."
"And I guess I just wanna have this be a reminder that even though you can label and call me a 'nepo baby' or whatever, it is that I'm also just a person," she concluded.
You can see her full post on her IG Story before it expires and read her full list of must-haves here.