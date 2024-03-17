Skip To Content
    Here's What's Going On With Reba McEntire, Taylor Swift, And A Rumored Comment About Taylor's Super Bowl Behavior

    Taylor went viral for cheering, chugging beer, and more during Super Bowl 2024.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you were one of the 123 million people who watched the Super Bowl this year, you remember how enthusiastic Taylor Swift was as she cheered on Travis Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs.

    Ice Spice, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and more at the Super Bowl
    Pa Wire - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    She would scream and shriek at different moments.

    View this video on YouTube
    NFL / youtube.com

    She chugged beer.

    NFL / Twitter: @NFL
    Overall, she appeared to have a great time.

    Taylor Swift smiling and flexing with the Kansas City Chiefs as they celebrated their Super Bowl victory
    Pa Wire - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    Many viewers thought it was vibes, but then, there was also a report that her behavior had upset Reba McEntire, who was there to sing the national anthem.

    View this video on YouTube
    NFL / youtube.com

    A Facebook page called America Loves Liberty wrote that “Reba McIntire [sic] [talked] about how disappointed she was to look up at the big screen while performing the National Anthem, only to see Taylor Swift laughing and drinking and making a mockery of the event." It also claimed that Reba said, “I let her have it afterward. She’s an entitled little brat.”

    But Reba would like everyone to know that this simply isn't true.

    Closeup of Reba McEntire
    Terry Wyatt / WireImage

    Sharing a screenshot of the post on Instagram, the country singer wrote, "Please don’t believe everything you see on the Internet. I did not say this. Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry."

    Reba McEntire clarifies she did not criticize Taylor, praises her as a strong role model and artist, and her contributions to music
    @reba / instagram.com

    It really doesn't sound like something Reba would say!

