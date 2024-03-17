Hot Topic
If you were one of the 123 million people who watched the Super Bowl this year, you remember how enthusiastic Taylor Swift was as she cheered on Travis Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs.
She would scream and shriek at different moments.
Overall, she appeared to have a great time.
Many viewers thought it was vibes, but then, there was also a report that her behavior had upset Reba McEntire, who was there to sing the national anthem.
A Facebook page called America Loves Liberty wrote that “Reba McIntire [sic] [talked] about how disappointed she was to look up at the big screen while performing the National Anthem, only to see Taylor Swift laughing and drinking and making a mockery of the event." It also claimed that Reba said, “I let her have it afterward. She’s an entitled little brat.”
But Reba would like everyone to know that this simply isn't true.
Sharing a screenshot of the post on Instagram, the country singer wrote, "Please don’t believe everything you see on the Internet. I did not say this. Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry."
It really doesn't sound like something Reba would say!
