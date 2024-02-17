Skip To Content
    Rachel Zegler Checked The Paparazzi For Being "Rude And Overwhelming Her" And People Are Impressed

    I love her response.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You know Rachel Zegler.

    Rachel in oversized sunglasses and black headband, peeking over the top of the shades
    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    We've reported on her a bunch, most recently regarding her casting in the upcoming live-action version of Snow White.

    Well, she's currently going viral — not because of anything related to the film (this time), but because of an interaction between her and the paparazzi at New York Fashion Week.

    Rachel in a stylish trench coat with a headband, golden necklace, and a shoulder bag for a fashion event
    Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

    In a video of the moment, Rachel is seen crossing a street over to a sidewalk full of fans and camerapeople. As she walked by, the paparazzi immediately began screaming at her to look their way and pose for pictures.

    closeup of her walking outside in sunglasses
    Raymond Hall / GC Images

    Rachel let them photograph her, but then they kept asking for more and hounding her as she tried to pass down the sidewalk.

    rachel caught walking outside
    Gotham / GC Images

    After one cameraperson pleaded for her to "come back," Rachel turned and did a cute pose, flashing a peace sign — you know, just trying to give them one more shot before she walked away.

    she lift her leg up and posing with a peace sign
    Gotham / GC Images

    But then a photog yelled back, "Do not be silly like that!"

    James Devaney / GC Images

    "Sorry?" Rachel replied. She then appeared to say, "I'm a human. Talk to me as such!" before heading off.

    People online loved her response and praised her for saying something to the "rude" paparazzi.

    commenter saying it was queen behavior
    One fan said: "OH SHE ATE SHE SAID 'SORRY??? I'M A HUMAN TALK TO ME AS SUCH.'"

    Another person wrote, "I'm so proud of her for how well she's navigated the pressure and so many being unnecessarily cruel to her."

    A third fan said it was wild how the paparazzi "were being so rude and overwhelming her but she still stopped [and] posed for them and they still yelled at her."

    "Personally, she told them the truth," another fan said. "She's still new to all of this and she wants to have fun. What's wrong with that? I have a love-hate [relationship] with the paparazzi, and this is a good example of why."

    "I'd do the same if they were yelling at me," a fifth comment read in part.

    With another user adding: "Paparazzi forget that these people are human."

    &quot;She don&#x27;t take no disrespect from nobody and I live for it&quot;
    &quot;as she should as she should good for her&quot;
    she&#x27;s so calm, i don&#x27;t know how celebrities deal with this stuff with such poise
    Good for Rachel for handling the situation the way she did. You can watch the full video of the moment here.