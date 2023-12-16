12 Parenting Truths People Only Realized When They Had Kids Of Their Own

"A sage woman warned me of a few things that helped me raise my daughter, even after my mom passed away. (1) Of all the family relationships, the mother/daughter one is the most complex and most prone to being difficult. She explained the psychology behind it, and it made sense. It really helped me when my girl became a teen. (2) The child will usually rebel hardest against the parent they trust the most. Why? Because they know that you won't reject them or leave them. As twisted as it sounds, it makes sense. (3) Trust your intuition as a parent, even if you can't explain why you won't let your kid go to that sleepover or whatever it is. Always trust your intuition. (4) Also, don't ever dismiss your child's concerns. Usually, children tell the truth about why someone makes them feel creeped out or whatever. In the best way, they know how to express themselves to you for their age. And even if it isn't the total truth, you still need to listen."