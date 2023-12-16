12 Parenting Truths People Only Realized When They Had Kids Of Their Own

Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community, "What were your parents right about when they said, 'You'll understand when you have kids of your own?'"
Here's what people said.
"When I couldn't sleep, my mom used to say, 'You don't have to sleep, just lay there and rest!' I hated it as a kid, but now I see the wisdom and say it to my own child all the time. Laying in bed in the dark 'resting' is the best way to fall asleep (and restorative on its own anyway)."
"That the things I thought were no big deal (not wanting to eat what she cooked for dinner, not wanting to do the 'fun family stuff') are a big deal to a mom. I can't tell you how many times I've spent a ridiculous amount of time cooking something new just for my kids to say, 'Can we have pizza instead?' It made me want to cry. You spend all this time and effort into something just for them not to want it, in addition to trying to feed your kids the right stuff… it can be a lot to deal with, especially when you've already got a lot going on."
"How much love you can have for someone. It's a love that is completely unexplainable until you have children. And the worry. I was never a worrier until I had children. And last but not least, how the hardest part of being a parent is letting them go and letting them spread their wings. Incredibly painful and beautiful all at the same time."
"Same. My mum always said I’d never understand until I had kids of my own how much she loved me. Now I have three boys, and I love them so much I can’t even explain. Makes me wanna explode!!"