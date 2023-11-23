Celebrity·Posted on Nov 23, 202312 Times Celebrities Played Tricks On My Mind With Their Trippy, Mind-Bending Optical Illusion OutfitsI'm still amazed at Heidi Klum's.by Chelsea StewartBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. At the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water, Heidi Klum wore a sheer white dress that created the illusion of running water. Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images 2. Emma Watson went out with her brother, Alex, in a blue dress that seemed to be suspended in the air. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @emmawatson 3. Kendall Jenner went for a yacht ride wearing a David Koma minidress that looked like it was missing a top. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @davidkoma 4. She also rocked a pair of leather jeans designed to look like denim. Gotham / GC Images Gotham / GC Images 5. Emma Corrin wore a dress that resembled a goldfish bag for the premiere of My Policeman. Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Karwai Tang / WireImage 6. Jennifer Lawrence walked the red carpet at the No Hard Feelings premiere in a dress with a 2D effect from the front... Pablo Cuadra / Getty Images ...and a 3D effect from the side. Pablo Cuadra / Getty Images 7. Kim Kardashian wore a hypnotizing naked dress to E's People's Choice Awards. Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images 8. Joey King's dress at the 2020 Golden Globes seemed to move by itself. Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Hulu Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Hulu 9. Elsa Hosk attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in a dress that looked like she was wearing two gowns at once. Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images 10. Céline Dion's dress at Paris Fashion Week looked like it was vibrating. Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images 11. Keira Knightley's Paris Fashion Week dress made her waist look impossibly tiny. Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images 12. And finally, Bella Hadid walked a runway show in a white dress, which was actually made from paint. Pierre Suu / Getty Images Estrop / Getty Images What are some other good celeb optical illusion looks? Tell me in the comments below.