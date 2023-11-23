Skip To Content
    12 Times Celebrities Played Tricks On My Mind With Their Trippy, Mind-Bending Optical Illusion Outfits

    I'm still amazed at Heidi Klum's.

    Chelsea Stewart
    1. At the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water, Heidi Klum wore a sheer white dress that created the illusion of running water.

    Heidi Klum
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images
    Closeup of Heidi Klum
    Matt Winkelmeyer / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    2. Emma Watson went out with her brother, Alex, in a blue dress that seemed to be suspended in the air.

    3. Kendall Jenner went for a yacht ride wearing a David Koma minidress that looked like it was missing a top.

    4. She also rocked a pair of leather jeans designed to look like denim.

    Kendall Jenner
    Gotham / GC Images
    Closeup of Kendall Jenner
    Gotham / GC Images

    5. Emma Corrin wore a dress that resembled a goldfish bag for the premiere of My Policeman.

    Emma Corrin
    Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    Emma Corrin
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    6. Jennifer Lawrence walked the red carpet at the No Hard Feelings premiere in a dress with a 2D effect from the front...

    Closeup of Jennifer Lawrence
    Pablo Cuadra / Getty Images

    ...and a 3D effect from the side.

    Closeup of Jennifer Lawrence
    Pablo Cuadra / Getty Images

    7. Kim Kardashian wore a hypnotizing naked dress to E's People's Choice Awards.

    Kim Kardashian
    Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images
    Closeup of Kim Kardashian
    Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    8. Joey King's dress at the 2020 Golden Globes seemed to move by itself.

    Joey King
    Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Hulu
    Closeup of Joey King
    Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Hulu

    9. Elsa Hosk attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in a dress that looked like she was wearing two gowns at once.

    Elsa Hosk
    Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
    Elsa Hosk
    Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

    10. Céline Dion's dress at Paris Fashion Week looked like it was vibrating.

    Celine Dion
    Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images
    Closeup of Celine Dion
    Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

    11. Keira Knightley's Paris Fashion Week dress made her waist look impossibly tiny.

    Keira Knightley
    Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images
    Closeup of Keira Knightley
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    12. And finally, Bella Hadid walked a runway show in a white dress, which was actually made from paint.

    Bella Hadid
    Pierre Suu / Getty Images
    Estrop / Getty Images

    What are some other good celeb optical illusion looks? Tell me in the comments below.