    Millie Bobby Brown Responded After People Said She Sounds "So American" Now And "Barely" British

    People have been discussing the change in her accent for over a week.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Millie Bobby Brown responded to comments about her accent change.

    A closeup of Millie talking into a mic
    Jun Sato / WireImage

    If this is the first you've heard about it, basically, people were saying she sounds less British than before following her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week.

    Twitter: @manthonystein

    "why does millie bobby brown sound SO American now," one viewer tweeted after the show.

    Twitter: @lwtprettygrls

    "Her British accent is barely there anymore," another person wrote in part.

    User comment on the change in someone&#x27;s accent after being in America for a long time
    youtube.com

    While a third said, "It almost sounds like she's doing an impersonation of an American accent throughout this interview."

    Comment on a social media post reading &quot;It almost sounds like she&#x27;s doing an impersonation of an American accent throughout this interview&quot;
    youtube.com

    Following the comments, Millie defended herself in an interview with podcaster Max Balegde.

    Miliie in a beaded dress at a &#x27;DAMSEL&#x27; event
    Arturo Holmes / WireImage

    "So I'm an actor," she began. "I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America. I come to set and I'm an actor and I adapt. And so I want to mimic people."

    Millie in a dress and a statement necklace, with a bun hairstyle, on a red carpet with a Netflix logo background
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    She continued, saying, "I can't help that when I'm around my fiancé, or I'm around people like Jimmy Fallon, who have very American accents, I wanna replicate it!"

    Mille and her fiancé holding hands as they walk out of a building
    Ndz / GC Images

    "I don't do it intentional[ly], and I'm sorry if it offends you. But listen, I'm trying my best," Millie concluded, as Max chimed in to say Millie can do "whatever she wants."

    Milie in a short dress and a large Louis Vuitton belt smiles for the camera
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Netflix

    You can watch the full clip here.

    @max_balegde

    My favourite interview of all time. She was so sweet and she can talk however she wants!!!! Damsel is out now! @Netflix #milliebobbybrown (also hi nandos can i have a black card) xx

    ♬ original sound - Max_Balegde