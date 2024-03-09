Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
People have been discussing the change in her accent for over a week.
Millie Bobby Brown’s accent is 95% American 5% English atp lmao pic.twitter.com/k4WdIKkD2v— shell of a man 🥀 (@manthonystein) March 1, 2024
why does millie bobby brown sound SO american now HELLO 😭— el🧚♀️ (@lwtprettygrls) March 1, 2024
@max_balegde
My favourite interview of all time. She was so sweet and she can talk however she wants!!!! Damsel is out now! @Netflix #milliebobbybrown (also hi nandos can i have a black card) xx♬ original sound - Max_Balegde