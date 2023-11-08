Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

Mario Lopez Responded To Claims That He Code Switches After A Video Of Him With His "Homie" Went Viral

"I can't be sounding all hood like that. I gotta keep it a little more polished and buttoned up."

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Mario Lopez responded to critics who accused him of "code-switching" and downplaying his Mexican heritage to the public.

Closeup of Mario Lopez onstage
Shannon Finney / Getty Images

Code-switching is defined by dictionary.com as the "use of one dialect, register, accent, or language variety over another, depending on social or cultural context, to project a specific identity."

It all started after a video he posted on his TikTok account went viral. In it, the Access Hollywood host could be seen talking and using slang with a friend while eating ceviche, a traditional Latin American dish.

@mariolopez

You know me & the homie had to give you the lowdown on @Mariscos_el_bigoton & taste test the goods… #MariosMenu #TacoTuesday

♬ Passionate Spanish Flamenco, Spanish(1324022) - tmk93

"I've only heard code switch Mario. I ain't know he was this Mexican," one person tweeted after viewing the video.

Twitter: @bigsnugga

Another person said they "deadass thought he was whitewashed, damn 😭😭😭."

Closeup of Mario Lopez
Robin L Marshall / Getty Images

"Evidently, I'm trending on Twitter," Mario said in a video posted on TikTok on Tuesday. "And apparently, it's because people don't think I'm Mexican. Is that a trick? With a name like Mario Lopez?" he asked rhetorically.

Closeup of Mario Lopez in a tux at a media event
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

"But you know, they've been thinking I'm everything from Italian to Hawaiian, but I'm not," he continued, laughing. "It's the weirdest thing. I was born in Chula Vista. ... My parents are from Culiacán, Sinaloa."

Closeup of Mario Lopez
Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Mario explained that when he's posting food videos on TikTok, he's usually with "[his] homies" and "just kinda being [himself]."

Closeup of Mario Lopez giving a fist bump
Nbc / Trae Patton / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"I can't be like that on Access Hollywood or on my radio show," he admitted. "I'm tryna cash these checks. I can't be sounding all hood like that. I gotta keep it a little more polished and buttoned up."

Closeup of Mario Lopez
Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

He added: "But I think it's funny. Twitter, you wild. You wild out there."

Closeup of Mario Lopez
Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images fro Wounded Warrior Project

You can watch his full video here.

@mariolopez

Ok, let’s set the record straight for the people in the back… I’ma Mexican-American Actor/TV host with slang tendencies. Just not on TV! #VivaMexico  #Trending  #TwitterWildn

♬ original sound - mario