"I can't be sounding all hood like that. I gotta keep it a little more polished and buttoned up."
You know me & the homie had to give you the lowdown on @Mariscos_el_bigoton & taste test the goods… #MariosMenu #TacoTuesday♬ Passionate Spanish Flamenco, Spanish(1324022) - tmk93
ive only heard code switch mario i aint know he was this mexican https://t.co/8oLBG7Y4TT— fiona (@bigsnugga) November 7, 2023
Ok, let’s set the record straight for the people in the back… I’ma Mexican-American Actor/TV host with slang tendencies. Just not on TV! #VivaMexico #Trending #TwitterWildn♬ original sound - mario