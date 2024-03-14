Hot Topic
2. They also refused to clap for Laura when she was introduced.
3. Chelsea said Jeramey and Sarah Ann aren't as stable as they look, as she exposed them for constantly breaking up with each other.
4. Jessica jumped in and started fighting with Sarah Ann, accusing her of being a "pick-me girl."
5. Trevor became this GIF personified after Nick and Vanessa Lachey read texts he sent his alleged girlfriend while shooting Love Is Blind.
6. Clay poured out his heart to AD and said he'd made a mistake by not choosing her at the altar, but she said he'd missed his chance.
7. AD revealed she'd gone back to date Matthew as Clay was sitting there.
8. Nick and Vanessa released the footage confirming Matthew had told Amber and AD the same things in the pods.
9. Bean dip kept being mentioned.
10. Jessica angrily confronted Jimmy for lying about their last pod interaction. He said she stormed out after 10 minutes when, in reality, it was over two hours.
11. Lastly, Chelsea was stuck sitting between them as they shouted and bickered back and forth.
What are some other awkward moments that you noticed during the reunion? Tell me in the comments below.
