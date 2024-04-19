There's A New Report On The State Of Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship With Scott Disick

It's been a minute since the last update on how things are reportedly going for the former couple. 👀

There's a new update on Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Scott Disick's relationship — exactly what you've been waiting for, I know!!

If you remember, Kourtney and Scott were together for almost a decade after meeting in 2006. They had three kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — before splitting in 2015.

The split came shortly after Scott was pictured getting close with a woman who was definitely not Kourtney.

While many expected them to get back together, given the on-off pattern of their relationship, they never did. Scott went on to date people like Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin, while Kourtney dated Younes Bendjima and then Travis Barker.

Travis had been a longtime friend before he and Kourtney started dating. They were first linked in 2020 and got engaged the following year, after less than a year together.

At the time, a source told People Scott had to distance himself from Kourtney's family to "process" their engagement.

"He understands that it's not Kourtney's job or Travis's job to make him okay with this," the source said. "It's his job, and if he's going to co-parent with Kourtney, which he has been, he has to process this and make his peace with it."

Scott also admitted that he struggled to see Kourtney move on himself. "It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it's becoming a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend," he confessed on The Kardashians in 2022. "Now we're really just more co-parenters. I'd say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life."

That struggle reportedly continued as Kourtney and Travis wed in May 2022, with a source telling People, "Scott isn't taking this well. He's spending time with friends ... to keep his mind off of it."

"It's been hard for him to process and digest even though he knew it was coming," the insider continued, noting that Scott was also allegedly frustrated that he was left out of the ceremony. "He was always accepted by the family, even at his absolute lows, and now he can't even come to one of the biggest events of the family. He's not handling it well."

Then, when Kourtney announced her pregnancy in June 2023, sources claimed he was absolutely crushed. He's "trying his best to stay positive and be happy for Kourtney, but he feels bad about the situation too," one Entertainment Tonight insider said. "He always knew Kourtney would get pregnant and move forward with her life with Travis, but he just didn’t know it would feel like this when it finally did."

Kourtney and Travis went on to welcome a son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, in November 2023.

Today, Kourtney and Scott obviously live very separate lives, but that's not to say things are bad between them.

Recently, a source told Entertainment Tonight, "Things with Kourtney and Scott are cordial. She is focused on her own life and just wants their kids to feel happy and loved."

The insider also said they're doing great with the new addition to their family. "Kourtney's family is so excited for her, and they already love Rocky so much. They've been showering Rocky with love and soaking up this time together."

So, to sum it all up, they're OK! Kourtney's vibe right now is just living life. ✨

We reached out to reps for Scott and Kourtney for comment on the report — we'll let you know if we hear back.