Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted 7 hours ago

Kim Kardashian Transformed Her Entire House For Halloween, And It's Terrifying

It's the haunted house in the backyard that got me.

by Chelsea Stewart
BuzzFeed Staff

Whether you love her or not, I think we all can agree: no one does Halloween like Kim Kardashian. Taylor Hill / Getty Images I mean, the girl goes all out. Taylor Hill / Getty Images Remember last year's skeleton theme? View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kimkardashian She had these weird, creepy trees. instagram.com This graveyard with zombie hands rising from the ground. instagram.com It was sick. Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images Well, Kim didn't disappoint this year, either! Here's what her house looks like from the outside: Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en As you can see, she brought back those custom skeleton trees... Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en ...and the infamous graveyard of hands. Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en Then when you get to the door, she has this archway decorated with even more skulls and bones. Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en That opens into this dimly lit hallway. Last year, it was lined with mummies, but this year, Kim chose ghouls. Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en At the end of the hall, there's that same spooky artwork that looks like a moon or portal to some other dimension but is actually a piece by James Turrell. Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en Then in the back, she has an actual haunted house. Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en Kim doesn't take us inside, so who knows what dangers lurk in the fog. Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en But honestly, thank God!