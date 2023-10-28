Kim Kardashian Transformed Her Entire House For Halloween, And It's Terrifying

It's the haunted house in the backyard that got me.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

Whether you love her or not, I think we all can agree: no one does Halloween like Kim Kardashian.

her at the met
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

I mean, the girl goes all out.

her in a pearl chain dress
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Remember last year's skeleton theme?

She had these weird, creepy trees.

tree made of skeletons
instagram.com

This graveyard with zombie hands rising from the ground.

closeup of the mannequin hands
instagram.com

It was sick.

kim taking a photo from the car with the window only halfway rolled down
Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

Well, Kim didn't disappoint this year, either!

Here's what her house looks like from the outside:

tree trunks covered in skeletons
Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en

As you can see, she brought back those custom skeleton trees...

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en

...and the infamous graveyard of hands.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en

Then when you get to the door, she has this archway decorated with even more skulls and bones.

closeup of the skeletons in the archway
Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en

That opens into this dimly lit hallway. Last year, it was lined with mummies, but this year, Kim chose ghouls.

life-sized ghouls standing throughout the hallway
Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en

At the end of the hall, there's that same spooky artwork that looks like a moon or portal to some other dimension but is actually a piece by James Turrell.

light beam at the end of the hall
Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en

Then in the back, she has an actual haunted house.

creepy run down haunted house with a picket fence
Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en

Kim doesn't take us inside, so who knows what dangers lurk in the fog.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en

But honestly, thank God!