Kelly Osbourne Addressed Criticism Of Her Ozempic Comments, And Talk About Missing The Mark

"If there's a medication out there that can help people lose weight, then what's so bad about it?"

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Kelly Osbourne addressed the backlash to her comments on Ozempic.

Kelly with purple bob haircut, wearing a polka-dot dress and a pendant, at an event
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Ozempic is a drug that helps people manage heart disease and Type 2 diabetes. Many have also used it for its weight loss benefits, including celebrities such as Amy SchumerTracy Morgan, and Sharon Osbourne.

Last month, Kelly praised Ozempic as a weight loss option — even though Sharon, her mother, said she had to stop using it because she couldn't "stop losing weight," and there are supply shortages for its intended consumers. "There are a million ways to lose weight — why not do it through something [that] isn't as boring as working out?" Kelly told E! News.

Kelly with purple hair and bow, wearing a black outfit with a cutout detail
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She also stated that critics were probably just mad that they couldn't afford Ozempic. "People hate on it because they want to do it," she argued. “And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can't afford it. Unfortunately, right now it's very expensive, but it eventually won't be because it actually works."

Kelly Osbourne wearing a sleek black dress with sheer details and a clutch resembling a radio on the red carpet
Axelle / FilmMagic

Many readers took issue with the comment that people are just mad they "can't afford it," given the various reports of shortages and adverse side effects, and quickly called Kelly out online.

Kelly in a varsity jacket and black pants standing on an event carpet
Katelyn Mulcahy — FIFA / FIFA via Getty Images

“she’s so out of touch and ignorant it’s beyond comical atp it’s just embarrassing," one person wrote.

"Rich ppl have easy access to healthy food options, personal trainers and chefs but they choose to take ozempic that’s not meant for them and causing shortages for those who truly need them,” said another.

"Can’t stand a celebrity who says all public backlash is jealousy or 'the poors would do it too if only they could,'" a third person wrote on TikTok.

Kelly addressed the criticism on a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast, which she hosts with Sharon along with her father, Ozzy, and her brother, Jack.

Kelly Osbourne posing in a leather jacket at a SiriusXM event
Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

She began by saying that when it comes to societal hot topics in general, she's "not educated enough to answer these questions properly sometimes."

Kelly Osbourne seated on a TV show set, wearing a paisley-patterned outfit, styled hair
Fox / Fox Image Collection via Getty Images

"Like, I have my opinion on stuff, but I could be more educated on the topic, if you know what I'm saying," Kelly continued, adding that she also hesitates to comment on certain discussions sometimes for fear that it won't be received as she intended.

Kelly in a black fur coat speaking into microphone on a podium
Pool / Getty Images

"You just never want to offend anyone, so I'm so scared to fucking say anything."

Kelly with purple hair in a white outfit using her phone on a city street at night
Mega / GC Images

She cited her Ozempic comments as an example: "Like 50% of the people hated it, 50% of people liked it. And then on TikTok, everyone hated it."

Still, Kelly stands by her comment. She said, "The truth is, my opinion used to be the same as the people who didn't like my opinion on Ozempic, until I met somebody who lost weight from Ozempic and [they said how] it changed their life."

Kelly in a pink suit with arms spread wide on the &quot;Beat Shazam&quot; game show stage
Fox / Fox Image Collection via Getty Images

"They explained to me how it took the mental obsession with food away and it allowed them, from that reprieve, to dig deep into therapy and really figure out who they were and how life-changing it was for them."

Kelly Osbourne chats with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Today show, seated on a couch, all in front of a show-themed backdrop
NBC/ Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

"It completely changed my opinion on it," Kelly added. "So I'm like, 'Yeah, it's great.' If there's a medication out there that can help people lose weight, then what's so bad about it?"

Kelly smiling and waving on a game show set standing behind a podium, dressed in a suit with a unique hairstyle
Fox / Fox Image Collection via Getty Images

Ozzy then mentioned that not everyone loses weight on Ozempic, to which Kelly said, "Oh, I didn't know that... Well, that sucks for that person."

According to the New York Times, some users have also reported that they hit a plateau and stopped losing weight after extended use of the drug. Some decided to go off it as a result, only to regain the weight they'd lost.

Listen to the full episode here.