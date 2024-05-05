    Kate Beckinsale Responded To Comments About Her "Unrecognizable" Appearance After A Recent Red Carpet

    She said she chose to speak out because it was taking a "toll" on her.

    Chelsea Stewart
    Kate Beckinsale has had enough of people "constantly" accusing her of getting work done to her face.

    Closeup of Kate Beckinsale
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    On Sunday, the Underworld star shared an Instagram post saying she's never had Botox, filler, or any kind of plastic surgery, for that matter, despite what critics think.

    Closeup of Kate Beckinsale
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    She shared two videos from over the years to prove her point.

    "I hate talking about this because I hate adding to this conversation but I’m doing it because insidious bullying of any kind over time takes a toll," the 50-year-old wrote.

    Closeup of Kate Beckinsale
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    "Every time I post anything – and by the way, this has been the case since I was about 30 -I am accused of having had unrecognisable surgery /using Botox using fillers /being obsessed with looking younger, and it’s really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person."

    Closeup of Kate Beckinsale
    Robin L Marshall / WireImage

    Kate said she's never had any of the things done that people have accused her of. "I've even gone to the trouble of having a plastic surgeon categorically state that I don't and haven't," she added. "And still, every time there's a chorus of my God, you're unrecognisable. Oh my God PLASTIC, oh my God, you don't even look like yourself anymore."

    Closeup of Kate Beckinsale
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    The saddest part, she said, is that it happens "constantly" and "usually" by women.

    Closeup of Kate Beckinsale
    Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

    "Obviously I have aged, everybody ages," Kate said, insisting she's not "too concerned" about it since her own father, Richard Beckinsale, died so young.

    Kate Beckinsale at an event
    Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

    Richard died at 31 from a heart attack, according to People. Kate was 5. She wrote in her post that she'd experienced "severe anxiety" after his death due to concerns that she'd also die from a heart attack and had to be hospitalized for it "often."

    "The fact that one of the major things I am bullied about is an assumption that I can’t handle the idea of getting older is so deeply ironic when my all consuming terror was that I never thought I’d even see the end of my 20s," Kate stated.

    Kate Beckinsale in a black gown at an event
    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

    She said any difference in her appearance can be attributed to her changing makeup routine.

    A close-up of Kate Beckinsale wearing long, intricate earrings and styled hair at an event
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    "As you can see from these two videos, what is different is that I lived in the UK, and was paler, I used to pluck the shit out of my eyebrows, I loved that brown lipstick that everybody wore. I had a fuller face , as most of us do in our late teens and 20s. Makeup techniques were matte ,not nearly so glossy . I thought contours were something I found difficult in geography lessons."

    Closeup of Kate Beckinsale
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    Kate said she was sharing the message, knowing it wouldn't stop people from speculating. "But I'm also posting it because whatever someone looks like, accusing them constantly of things they haven't done, or being obsessed with youth when actually, currently I'm obsessed with surviving loss, is bullying. Please stop now."

    Kate Beckinsale poses in an elegant purple gown with ruffle detail at an amfAR event
    Samir Hussein / WireImage

    The post came after Kate appeared at the King's Trust Gala on Thursday, her first public outing since she was hospitalized with a mystery illness in March.

    You can see her full post here.