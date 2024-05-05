Kate Beckinsale has had enough of people "constantly" accusing her of getting work done to her face.
On Sunday, the Underworld star shared an Instagram post saying she's never had Botox, filler, or any kind of plastic surgery, for that matter, despite what critics think.
"I hate talking about this because I hate adding to this conversation but I’m doing it because insidious bullying of any kind over time takes a toll," the 50-year-old wrote.
"Every time I post anything – and by the way, this has been the case since I was about 30 -I am accused of having had unrecognisable surgery /using Botox using fillers /being obsessed with looking younger, and it’s really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person."
Kate said she's never had any of the things done that people have accused her of. "I've even gone to the trouble of having a plastic surgeon categorically state that I don't and haven't," she added. "And still, every time there's a chorus of my God, you're unrecognisable. Oh my God PLASTIC, oh my God, you don't even look like yourself anymore."
The saddest part, she said, is that it happens "constantly" and "usually" by women.
"Obviously I have aged, everybody ages," Kate said, insisting she's not "too concerned" about it since her own father, Richard Beckinsale, died so young.
"The fact that one of the major things I am bullied about is an assumption that I can’t handle the idea of getting older is so deeply ironic when my all consuming terror was that I never thought I’d even see the end of my 20s," Kate stated.
She said any difference in her appearance can be attributed to her changing makeup routine.
"As you can see from these two videos, what is different is that I lived in the UK, and was paler, I used to pluck the shit out of my eyebrows, I loved that brown lipstick that everybody wore. I had a fuller face , as most of us do in our late teens and 20s. Makeup techniques were matte ,not nearly so glossy . I thought contours were something I found difficult in geography lessons."
Kate said she was sharing the message, knowing it wouldn't stop people from speculating. "But I'm also posting it because whatever someone looks like, accusing them constantly of things they haven't done, or being obsessed with youth when actually, currently I'm obsessed with surviving loss, is bullying. Please stop now."
The post came after Kate appeared at the King's Trust Gala on Thursday, her first public outing since she was hospitalized with a mystery illness in March.