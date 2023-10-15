    Julia Fox's Underwear-Over-Pants Look Might Be Her Best Attempt At The Underwear As Outerwear Trend Yet

    She might have ate, idk.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    When Julia Fox gets dressed, I imagine she tells herself to go for the unusual, "but make it fashion."

    &quot;But make it fashion.&quot;
    The CW

    Because every time she steps out, she's in an outfit guaranteed to turn heads.

    Closeup of Julia Fox
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

    There was the time she wore this Saran wrap-inspired outfit.

    Closeup of Julia Fox
    Udo Salters / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    This outfit made of wristwatches.

    Closeup of Julia Fox
    Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

    This plastic one that gave Marques Houston at the 2004 MTV Movie Awards.

    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images, Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

    And, of course, the one that literally looked like it was choking her.

    Closeup of Julia Fox
    Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

    Julia's latest look was just as extra, too.

    Closeup of Julia Fox
    Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

    She recently popped out in a smocked crop-top and ruffly pants — with her underwear OVER the bottoms.

    Closeup of Julia Fox
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    She paired the bold look with a clear heart-shaped bag and chunky white platform heels for extra dramatic effect.

    Closeup of Julia Fox
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    Here it is again from the back:

    Closeup of Julia Fox
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    It's not the first time that Julia has worn her underwear out, either. She also did in May:

    Closeup of Julia Fox
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    And also the May before that:

    Closeup of Julia Fox
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    What do you think of her latest outfit? Is it a look? Tell me in the comments below.