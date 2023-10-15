When Julia Fox gets dressed, I imagine she tells herself to go for the unusual, "but make it fashion."
Because every time she steps out, she's in an outfit guaranteed to turn heads.
There was the time she wore this Saran wrap-inspired outfit.
This outfit made of wristwatches.
And, of course, the one that literally looked like it was choking her.
Julia's latest look was just as extra, too.
She recently popped out in a smocked crop-top and ruffly pants — with her underwear OVER the bottoms.
She paired the bold look with a clear heart-shaped bag and chunky white platform heels for extra dramatic effect.
Here it is again from the back:
It's not the first time that Julia has worn her underwear out, either. She also did in May:
And also the May before that:
What do you think of her latest outfit? Is it a look? Tell me in the comments below.