People are once again talking about Jennifer Lopez after she was accused of being "rude" and "dismissive" to a Met Gala reporter.
On Monday, the singer attended the event in a crystal-covered naked dress and a large diamond necklace by Tiffany & Co.
She had been walking up the steps to the Met when USA Today reporter Anika Reed called out to ask about the designer of her dress.
"Who are you wearing tonight?" Anika wondered. "Schiaparelli," Jennifer said curtly while looking away from her.
Jennifer didn't share any additional comments or details about the gown. She just kept walking before excitedly greeting someone off-camera when she reached the top of the steps.
"Ew, was that rude to anybody else?!?!?" one viewer wondered.
"The way she said it," another wrote. "Like Schiaparelli... you peasant."
A third viewer commented, "The up & down stare is crazyyyy."
While this person called the response "so dismissive."
"Jlo they could never make me like you!!" another person mused.
At the same time, some defended the singer, saying she'd simply answered the reporter's question.
"Jlo gives me she direct to the point personality. What's wrong with that?" one user wondered.
"Jlo doesn't mind being a b and I love that about her!" someone else said.
What do you all make of the clip? Tell me your thoughts in the comments.
