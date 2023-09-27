    Jenna Ortega Is Going Viral Because Of The Truly Unusual Way She Eats A Kiwi

    It reminds me of when Kendall Jenner tried to cut a cucumber.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    This week, Jenna Ortega started trending on the platform that I'm refusing to call anything other than Twitter.

    A man saying &quot;His mama named him Twitter&quot; I&#x27;mma call him Twitter
    Paramount Pictures

    Not because of a new season of Wednesday...

    Screenshot from &quot;Wednesday&quot;
    Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

    ...or more pics from Beetlejuice 2...

    Closeup of Jenna Ortega
    Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

    ...But because of the downright bizarre way she eats a kiwi.

    Closeup of Jenna Ortega eating hot wings
    First We Feast / youtube.com

    People couldn't believe it.

    Twitter: @awoominjiyoo

    Like, what in the actual eff.

    Twitter: @rimsdiary

    Twitter: @bethvsevildead

    We all just wanna un-see it.

    Twitter: @__chloemoss

    Twitter: @moonerchiId

    The first offense was her biting into it like an apple.

    Closeup of Jenna Ortega eating a kiwi
    @jennaortega / Instagram: @jennaortega

    The second was that she did it WITH THE SKIN STILL ON.

    Twitter: @rocklandtehe

    IDK what the "right" way is to eat a kiwi, but the internet pretty much decided that that's not it.

    Twitter: @kimkimdaya

    Twitter: @SBhoneys

    Twitter: @dippedngold

    So, yeah! That's the big celeb food news happening so far today.