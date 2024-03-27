Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about Taylor Swift
Jack Antonoff would appreciate it if you didn't ask him about new Taylor Swift music, please, and thank you.
Recently, he completely shut down a reporter for asking about her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.
Jack was being interviewed over the phone by the Dutch newspaper NRC when he was asked about the project.
Hot Topic
Think you’re Blondie’s biggest fan? Put your ~reputation~ to the test.
See our Taylor Swift Discussions
NRC reported that Jack immediately became "irritated" by the question, saying, "You know I don't talk about that."
"If you're looking for clickbait, you've come to the wrong place. Thank you for this conversation," he added before reportedly hanging up on the interviewer.
Online, some people said it was kind of rude.
A third person agreed that they aren't a fan of Jack — and definitely not after that interview.
While others defended him.
What do you all make of the interview? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about Taylor Swift
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Taylor Swift conversation instead.
See the Discussions