Jack Antonoff's Refusal To Discuss Taylor Swift's New Album Has Sparked Mixed Opinions, And I Kind Of See It From Both Sides

“If you're looking for clickbait, you've come to the wrong place."

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Jack Antonoff would appreciate it if you didn't ask him about new Taylor Swift music, please, and thank you.

Jack in a leather jacket over a graphic hoodie, standing before SiriusXM backdrop
Jason Mendez / Getty Images

Recently, he completely shut down a reporter for asking about her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Jack and Taylor people at an event holding drinks, woman in sequined outfit, man with buttoned shirt and glasses
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jack was being interviewed over the phone by the Dutch newspaper NRC when he was asked about the project.

Nbc / Paula Lobo / NBC via Getty Images

Taylor announced the album in February at the Grammys. Since then, there hasn't been a whole lot of information about it other than that it'll feature collaborations from Post Malone and Florence + The Machine and will be out on April 19. The Los Angeles Times also reports Jack worked on Taylor's new album.

NRC reported that Jack immediately became "irritated" by the question, saying, "You know I don't talk about that."

Jack in glasses and casual attire speaking with an out-of-focus person in the foreground
Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

"If you're looking for clickbait, you've come to the wrong place. Thank you for this conversation," he added before reportedly hanging up on the interviewer.

jack throwing up a peace sign while at an event dressed in a suit
Astrida Valigorsky / FilmMagic

Online, some people said it was kind of rude.

"He is being such a diva," one person wrote on X.

Twitter: @jon4hry4n

"Whenever I hear about him he's either kissing Taylor's ass or being rude.. loser," another said on Reddit.

Twitter: @AAAAAAGGHHHHH

A third person agreed that they aren't a fan of Jack — and definitely not after that interview.

Comment from user FeizGilmore expressing dislike without changing their opinion, with engagement stats
reddit.com

While others defended him.

Some felt that, given that it was Jack's interview and was supposed to be about his newly-released Bleachers album, the focus should have stayed that.

Twitter: @AlexisBergasse

"It’s gotta be pretty annoying to have someone ask you about someone else’s album instead of y’know your album??" one fan wrote.

Twitter: @stupidtojump
Which is fair, IMO!

What do you all make of the interview? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

