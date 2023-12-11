Note: This post includes discussion of abuse.
Here are 13 things people said:
1. "I owned a house with my ex. I just wanted out, so I told him he could keep the house (and his bad attitude and mommy issues), and I would move out. So now I've been living by myself (for the first time ever) in my new apartment for the last five months, and I love it so much!! Just me and my two sweet, sweet baby cats ♥️."
2. "I bought my condo in 2020 after renting for 10-plus years throughout college and all my 20s. I never wanted to buy on my own; I had always hoped to meet someone first and then buy a place together. Life didn't work out that way, and while I don't regret buying my condo (it's been a valuable life experience overall), I've hated owning something alone. It's a lot of pressure and anxiety from a financial perspective, since I don't have family nearby and I'm not handy enough to fix things. I do well financially, but it's still just me in a very expensive state. For these reasons and more, I've decided to sell my condo and relocate to a new state with a lower cost of living, where I plan to rent an apartment. I can tell there are people in my life who think I'm stupid for going back to renting, but they're all retired boomers who refuse to accept that Gen Y and Gen Z have been screwed when it comes to achieving financial security."
3. "I went back to renting because there was always a new expensive project that I needed to fix."
4. "I have owned a house for several years, working from home in a stable job. I recently got an exciting job offer that requires me to move across the country but will allow me to spend most of each year traveling the world at my employer's expense. I can't justify having to maintain a house and yard anymore: I would have to make extensive arrangements for security, maintenance, and upkeep of my house and property during the weeks and months I'll be gone. I'm ready to sell it all and see the world. Renting an apartment will give me that freedom. There are many chapters in life, and my homeownership chapter is over for now. The 'rental freedom' chapter is beginning!"
5. "Once the kids were gone, I, a single woman, didn't need a four-bedroom house and all the hassles and repairs. I'm so much happier now. For now, LOL."
6. "So we could move to the ocean. Bonus: The time I spent mowing the lawn, raking the leaves, and fixing the house, I now get to spend at the beach."
—Greg
7. "My husband and I used to own a home but moved to a different state to be closer to family. We currently live with his parents, who rent an apartment. They also used to be homeowners, and honestly? Renting is so not worth it to me. Yes, not having to do yard work is nice, but we hear our neighbors all the time, our rent goes up yearly (this year by about $200!!!), and it's a tiny space that we can't change how we'd like it. We can't change the layout, open up the tiny kitchen, or paint. We can't change the horrible old carpet to actual nice flooring. My husband and I are currently trying to save for a house (which is super pricy here, so it will take a while). I've always lived in a house, either one that I owned or my family owned, and I'd much rather own a home and put work (and equity!) into it, and gain that money back and more if I sell the home, than to waste my money renting."
8. "My in-laws bought a big, expensive house, and then my father-in-law lost his job just as the 2008 real estate crisis hit, which crashed its value, so they were upside down. They couldn't pay the mortgage and couldn't sell it for what they owed. They were able to work out some sort of deal with their lender to avoid technical foreclosure, but they still lost the house. They got a small apartment and are still trying to recover enough financially to buy a small fixer-upper to retire in."
9. "I bought a house with my ex and got it in the divorce. I'm no do-it-yourselfer, and everything was aging — badly! I didn't have enough money to hire anyone to fix things. I was at the end of my rope when my kids moved out. I sold the house and, on the second try, found a great house with fabulous owners who were renting it out. I never again want to be unable to sleep because I'm listening for the furnace to come on, terrified that it was broken too."
10. "My sister sold her house because fixing everything that fell apart was hitting the $100,000 range. When the basement walls started to bow out, she said F it and went back to renting. She owned the house for 15 years, and it was fine until one winter when it all went to hell."
11. "My abusive ex kicked me out of the house we bought. If they wanted to keep it that badly, I thought, fine. Then they threatened to kill me, so I moved to a new city entirely and could only find a rental property at short notice. It worked out for the better, but I do miss the house."
12. "My partner and I owned houses in our previous marriages. After much thought, we decided to rent instead of buying a house together. We are in our mid-50s and need to save for a down payment. Housing prices are ridiculous where we are. We decided that to get a house we wanted and not be house-poor, renting made more sense. Now we are still able to travel and enjoy life, plus we can continue to save for our retirement. We couldn't do that if we bought a house."
13. "I bought a house with my husband eight years into our marriage. We divorced. I wanted to live in a small apartment. We had lived together since I was 18. I am 33 now and living alone for the first time in my life."
Note: Some of these entries have been edited for length and/or clarity.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.