7. "My husband and I used to own a home but moved to a different state to be closer to family. We currently live with his parents, who rent an apartment. They also used to be homeowners, and honestly? Renting is so not worth it to me. Yes, not having to do yard work is nice, but we hear our neighbors all the time, our rent goes up yearly (this year by about $200!!!), and it's a tiny space that we can't change how we'd like it. We can't change the layout, open up the tiny kitchen, or paint. We can't change the horrible old carpet to actual nice flooring. My husband and I are currently trying to save for a house (which is super pricy here, so it will take a while). I've always lived in a house, either one that I owned or my family owned, and I'd much rather own a home and put work (and equity!) into it, and gain that money back and more if I sell the home, than to waste my money renting."