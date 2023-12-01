Skip To Content
    People Who Used To Own A Home But Went Back To Renting, Why Did You?

    Let us know!

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Many people choose to rent first and buy property later. Others prefer homeownership first for the stability it provides. But there are cases when a homeowner might eventually give their house up to rent.

    Person holding packed up box
    10'000 Hours / Getty Images

    This can be for a multitude of reasons, too. Maybe they got a job in another city and temporarily moved into an apartment until they could find the perfect place.

    Couple looking at a room with a realtor
    Pekic / Getty Images

    Maybe they went through a breakup and left the residence they shared with their ex.

    Hands holding a picture torn in half
    Liudmila Chernetska / Getty Images

    They could have realized the house had more problems than disclosed and decided to offload it to save themselves stress and money.

    Person fixing kitchen cabinets
    Momo Productions / Getty Images

    If you've personally ever owned a home and went back to renting, we'd love to hear why. Share it in the comments below for a chance to be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!