Justin turned 30 (!) yesterday (yes, we are officially old) and of course, everyone posted tributes to him, including his wife, Hailey Bieber.
"30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!!🥹😭" the Rhode beauty founder wrote on Instagram. "That was fast. Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life. 🤍"
The post was accompanied by a slideshow of images of Justin and her together. One depicted them kissing on a boat. Another showed them in a loving embrace on their wedding day. Hailey also attached a photo celebrating Justin, whom she married in 2018, with a giant birthday cake.
The tribute comes after some concern over their marriage after Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, shared a post requesting "prayers" for the couple.
Stephen reposted the message from a church minister named Victor Marx, who shared it alongside a video of Justin singing “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever” and playing the guitar.
Victor also wrote in the caption, “I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get. [Justin's mom] Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well.”
“There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus,” he continued. “So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage, and life in general. So thank you.”
While the pair did not directly address the speculation, they were later pictured leaving a late-night church service with somber expressions on their faces.
But honestly, from Hailey's post, it's giving 30, flirty, and thriving! HBD again, Justin!