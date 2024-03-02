Skip To Content
    Hailey Bieber's Birthday Tribute To Justin Bieber Appears To Clear Up All That Speculation About Their Marriage

    The post comes after Stephen Baldwin sparked concern for their marriage with a message requesting prayers for the couple.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Happy Birthday, Justin Bieber!

    closeup of justin
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    Justin turned 30 (!) yesterday (yes, we are officially old) and of course, everyone posted tributes to him, including his wife, Hailey Bieber.

    A closeup of hailey in a strapless dress
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images

    "30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!!🥹😭" the Rhode beauty founder wrote on Instagram. "That was fast. Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life. 🤍"

    closeup of hailey and justin looking at each other as they hold hands and walk outside
    Raymond Hall / GC Images

    The post was accompanied by a slideshow of images of Justin and her together. One depicted them kissing on a boat. Another showed them in a loving embrace on their wedding day. Hailey also attached a photo celebrating Justin, whom she married in 2018, with a giant birthday cake.

    The tribute comes after some concern over their marriage after Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, shared a post requesting "prayers" for the couple.

    Stephen Baldwin and Hailey Bieber pose side by side on the red carpet
    Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

    Stephen reposted the message from a church minister named Victor Marx, who shared it alongside a video of Justin singing “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever” and playing the guitar.

    justin in a hoodie playing a guitar outside
    Ricky Vigil / GC Images

    Victor also wrote in the caption, “I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get. [Justin's mom] Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well.”

    justin and hailey crossing the street wearing baggy streetwear styles
    Richard Foreman / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    “There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus,” he continued. “So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage, and life in general. So thank you.”

    hailey and justin sitting with friends at a sports event
    Frey / Getty Images

    While the pair did not directly address the speculation, they were later pictured leaving a late-night church service with somber expressions on their faces.

    But honestly, from Hailey's post, it's giving 30, flirty, and thriving! HBD again, Justin!