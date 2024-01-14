16 Girl Tweets Of The Week That Range From Relatable To "OMG, Why Did They Just Drag Me Like This"
I feel seen in the best and worst ways.
My Twitter algorithm was algorithm-ing this week and showed me so many funny girl tweets. Here are 16 of them.
Make sure you follow these people, too, if you liked their tweets!
me coming back to the party after secretly throwing up— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) January 13, 2024
pic.twitter.com/2dQlKZQkEi
girls be on twitter for 15 minutes just to retweet everything they see and leave— vxz 🍂 (@vxsjmz) January 13, 2024
having a different opinion than your dad as a teenage girl https://t.co/MfsC86L2Aa— nês ⁷ (@wingsseni) January 13, 2024
I do not play about overstimulation I will punch you at a Zara 😭— catalina (@fiImaker) January 13, 2024
I miss being young (I am literally 22 talking abt being 19)— onion (@juulrat) January 14, 2024
Do nooootttt look at me while I park my car I have performance anxiety— alexa (@mariokartdwi) January 13, 2024
Me standing in front of Elvis’ grave at Graceland: pic.twitter.com/9ww3LbUWBB— B 🇵🇸🍉 (Stop using REPLY ALL!!!) (@californiabarby) January 12, 2024
We’re both😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂watching a film😂😂😂😂😂we’ve BOTH never😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂seen😂😂😂BUT😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂your asking me😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂questionsss as if😂😂😂😂😂😂I’m the director😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂???😂😂😂— ava! (@F41rygirl) January 12, 2024
going to just start texting “STOP” instead of ghosting— t. (@taeseru) January 13, 2024
this is the kinda reassurance i need https://t.co/pT7olWZUaP— ˚₊‧꒰ა ☆ ໒꒱‧₊˚ (@boneIessmango) January 12, 2024
when ppl tell me they're pregnant i be like "omg what you gon do???" 😭 https://t.co/xRlgdbfafJ— kp (@kioniii_) January 12, 2024
I’m either wearing it, or i ate it 😭 https://t.co/WNVKR6akro pic.twitter.com/yZH2jK8jWF— Jenni (@hashjenni) January 11, 2024
me & my coworkers just walk past each other & say “im ready to go” all day 😂😂— NubineQueen👑 (@QueenSpeaksLife) January 13, 2024
can i come over and refuse to tell you what’s wrong while i am visibly upset— lily (@hondacrvthe3rd) January 13, 2024
"Girl" is also gender-neutral, to me. 😭 https://t.co/CZusnuQEIR— Jenni (@hashjenni) January 13, 2024
In a bad mood and watching my boyfriend complete a task really slowly. what could go wrong— helena (@freshhel) January 14, 2024