Here Are 20 Of The Funniest, Most Viral Tweets Of The Weekend
LOLOLOL.
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!
i was looking for a job and then i found a job...pic.twitter.com/2liCrRmWms— SITA (@raspberhrriies) January 13, 2024
pov you’re the expired leafy greens in my fridge watching me come back for another beer pic.twitter.com/1I7FnhoKDD— Chris (@citehchris) January 14, 2024
This is how Carrie Bradshaw would act after making a terrible decision in season 2/3 of Sex and the City ♡ https://t.co/NlpQYWxyto— ValleyWitch ☽ (@NINETIESWITCH) January 12, 2024
these were my stanley cup pic.twitter.com/FzscLKGdBp— rose 🗡️🎄⛄️ (@totheverystart) January 12, 2024
I received three job rejections today and it's just like... am I not my grandma's special boy to these people— not using my name anymore bc it’s cooler that way (@yeahnahaye_) January 12, 2024
me in my 20's with my 63 years old back pain pic.twitter.com/Wpf7p2BD7N— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) January 13, 2024
Ariana https://t.co/qGdhJ4b72r— ⋆ Tỏast ⋆ (@th3mb0fication) January 13, 2024
Me standing in front of Elvis’ grave at Graceland: pic.twitter.com/9ww3LbUWBB— B 🇵🇸🍉 (Stop using REPLY ALL!!!) (@californiabarby) January 12, 2024
no one:— Manic Pixie Gut Problems (@talkalot_360) January 14, 2024
reneé rapp on the #meangirls press tour: pic.twitter.com/RtQl5gnHFb
I'm losing it over this video 😂 pic.twitter.com/dynBMAa5J7— QENNY in the Polar Vortex (@AKBrews) January 12, 2024
Me coming up with fake scenarios in my head so I can fall asleep >> https://t.co/paUBLnmvML— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) January 13, 2024
if i’ve ever explained a story to you…this is probably how it sounded, i am so sorry https://t.co/B7pnLmfS26— Antá 💕 (@antaxoxo_) January 12, 2024
I’m either wearing it, or i ate it 😭 https://t.co/WNVKR6akro pic.twitter.com/yZH2jK8jWF— Jenni (@hashjenni) January 11, 2024
My mom looking for me when the pastor is preaching about stubborn children https://t.co/g3dCERZDdk— ℜ𝔬𝔰𝔢𝔱𝔱𝔢 𝔑𝔢𝔟𝔲𝔩𝔞 (@rudeboyMensah) January 10, 2024
Me in the back of the courtroom https://t.co/p52e1QpJhE pic.twitter.com/QJ8rAOdto4— Sunny (@sunflavaa) January 11, 2024
yes that is exactly what I will use it for https://t.co/iQbGUwL9QD— RK Jackson | Atlanta 🛸 (@theerkj) January 11, 2024
when ppl tell me they're pregnant i be like "omg what you gon do???" 😭 https://t.co/xRlgdbfafJ— kp (@kioniii_) January 12, 2024
https://t.co/AXrI8Z4AWL pic.twitter.com/IbU195fvBg— X. D. (@XavierDLeau) January 12, 2024
this is the kinda reassurance i need https://t.co/pT7olWZUaP— ˚₊‧꒰ა ☆ ໒꒱‧₊˚ (@boneIessmango) January 12, 2024