    Here Are 20 Of The Funniest, Most Viral Tweets Of The Weekend

    LOLOLOL.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.

    Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!

    Twitter: @raspberhrriies

    Peacock / Twitter: @citehchris

    TV Globo / Twitter: @NINETIESWITCH

    Twitter: @totheverystart

    Twitter: @yeahnahaye_

    Twitter: @invis4yo

    Twitter: @th3mb0fication

    Twitter: @aishakae_

    Extra / Twitter: @californiabarby

    Warner Bros. Pictures / Twitter: @talkalot_360

    Twitter: @AKBrews

    Twitter: @invis4yo

    Twitter: @antaxoxo_

    Paramount Pictures / Twitter: @hashjenni

    Twitter: @rudeboyMensah

    Law & Crime / Twitter: @sunflavaa

    Twitter: @theerkj

    Twitter: @kioniii_

    Twitter: @XavierDLeau

    Twitter: @boneIessmango

