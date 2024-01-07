Skip To Content
    Just 20 Funny Tweets From This Weekend

    LOL.

    Chelsea Stewart
    BuzzFeed Staff

    For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.

    Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!

    Twitter: @StephenOssola

    E! / @kanyewest / Twitter: @invis4yo

    Twitter: @Loccdawggg

    @allymarcjacobs / Twitter: @NazhierSmith

    Epic / Twitter: @hardtingz

    Twitter: @billydyson_
    &quot;Statement from President Gay:&quot;
    x.com

    Twitter: @ho_cake

    Secret / Twitter: @whyrev

    @chloebailey / @hallebailey / Twitter: @theerkj

    Entertainment Tonight / Twitter: @trashmagiq

    Entertainment Tonight / Twitter: @ethanshumjr

    @snoopdogg / Twitter: @1fundsbaby

    Warner Bros. / Twitter: @hunter_hhhh

    Twitter: @gIowiny

    ABC / Twitter: @Xlad99

    Twitter: @HardcoreSosiska

    Twitter: @butterflylouka

    Twitter: @fkaleann

    @lordmaclean / Twitter: @bklynb4by

    Twitter: @villainsaints

