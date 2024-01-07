Just 20 Funny Tweets From This Weekend
LOL.
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!
trying to submit expense reports at work pic.twitter.com/BqNAW2zFZy— stephen (@StephenOssola) January 5, 2024
99 problems 1 solution pic.twitter.com/Jnf104NdBE— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) January 5, 2024
The bees tell me everything I need to know. Gimme two of em https://t.co/rCNLEt4tmR— Sesame Chiccen (@Loccdawggg) January 5, 2024
When you’re too cunt for them to take pic.twitter.com/g90mxi23ku— Nazhier💋 (@NazhierSmith) January 6, 2024
Halle Bailey when she tryna call her son from upstairs: pic.twitter.com/IuZUTWQqm5— ⋆ ᵀᴬᴱ ⋆ (@hardtingz) January 7, 2024
https://t.co/LxsHepsinz pic.twitter.com/wztllDcdzF— billy (@billydyson_) January 5, 2024
You see the exact moment when the baby said “Now wait a goddamn minute!” https://t.co/E7HVP7IvMd— Ho Cake McMuffins (@ho_cake) January 6, 2024
I know the teen wolf locker room when I see it https://t.co/TbrR4F7WMg— rev (@whyrev) January 6, 2024
pic.twitter.com/E0NAukhOUl https://t.co/XpDEQV5WbH— RK Jackson | Atlanta 🛸 (@theerkj) January 6, 2024
now why would she say thatbsdjfj pic.twitter.com/iFzrl3NaCG— trashmagiq (@trashmagiq) January 5, 2024
this is the closest thing america has to a kate and william https://t.co/Keld095aSy— ethan (@ethanshumjr) January 5, 2024
Nigga said idk idk idk idk idk idk idk https://t.co/DuIl7KrqIP— Reem (@1fundsbaby) January 6, 2024
when the AI war is happening and i have to kill mister cheddar https://t.co/WVlKHaD1bs pic.twitter.com/DHasvS8SjY— hunter (@hunter_hhhh) January 6, 2024
me trying to distract him from the poison i put in his stew https://t.co/1WcV2xYoCK— Glow✰ (@gIowiny) January 5, 2024
The way this is edited is like some shit you'll see with Homelander or The Deep 💀 https://t.co/gUKl9zRvRD— Serg📼 (@Xlad99) January 6, 2024
in the stripped club.— Sosiska 🏳️🌈 (@HardcoreSosiska) January 5, 2024
straight up "jorking it".
and by "it", haha, well.
𝘭𝘦𝘵'𝘴 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳 𝘴𝘢𝘺. 𝘔𝘺 𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘴 https://t.co/HYZ9ts28MD
pic.twitter.com/MPsrn5Irbj https://t.co/hhkfCWMZMl— louka (@butterflylouka) January 7, 2024
me after saying “film” instead of “movie” pic.twitter.com/21f2rRWW2h— Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) January 6, 2024
i’m a short-term memory girlie who likes to read, i will forget everything that happened in a book and call it my favorite book of all time— mau (@villainsaints) January 5, 2024