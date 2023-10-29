    This Week Was A Lotttt, So Here Are 16 Funny Weekend Tweets To Help Boost Your Mood

    I'm dead.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on weekends. Here are some hilarious ones that recently came across my timeline.

    Be sure to follow these people, too, for more laughs! 

    Twitter: @jzux

    First We Feast / Twitter: @invis4yo

    BBC News / Miramax / Twitter: @EmmaHiggbot

    Twitter: @EmilioEmm

    Twitter: @InternetH0F

    Disney / Twitter: @cybramir

    Summit Entertainment / Twitter: @invis4yo

    Twitter: @itsmattfred

    Twitter: @flwrchldtweets

    Twitter: @incxgnegrx

    Twitter: @InternetH0F

    Twitter: @feminterrupted

    Marvel / Twitter: @DannyVegito

    Twitter: @fearlesslyem

    HBO / Twitter: @PopCulture2000s

    MTV / Twitter: @broiledcrawfish

    Like reading funny weekend tweets? Read more of them here.