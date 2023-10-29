This Week Was A Lotttt, So Here Are 16 Funny Weekend Tweets To Help Boost Your Mood
I'm dead.
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on weekends. Here are some hilarious ones that recently came across my timeline.
Be sure to follow these people, too, for more laughs!
“what do you want to be for Halloween” in bed by 10— trash jones (@jzux) October 28, 2023
me vibing at 4am then realising i gotta work tomorrow— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) October 28, 2023
pic.twitter.com/8aDneTdtnv
https://t.co/eOz0Jw9WnR pic.twitter.com/9ZzmnWVIh3— Emma Higginbotham (@EmmaHiggbot) October 26, 2023
Hate going to gay Halloween parties, what do you mean you’re the telephone pole from Hereditary— Foreskin Princess (@EmilioEmm) October 28, 2023
October 27, 2023
he was kinda slutty pic.twitter.com/orMBgb8soB— cybr amir 🦇 (@cybramir) October 27, 2023
me going to bed on an empty stomach bc i was too lazy to cook for myself pic.twitter.com/2BVFcqK6In— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) October 27, 2023
These the shoes you draw on stick figures https://t.co/YJFFwgfMAu— Mo 🌹 (@flwrchldtweets) October 27, 2023
lol not this nigga dressed as nick cannon gave me a baby pic.twitter.com/wCDWLvIu3l— ☆ 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐚𝐯 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐢𝐨 ☆ (@incxgnegrx) October 29, 2023
October 28, 2023
i was humming “cellophane” & my coworker looked me dead in the eye and said “omg i love fucka twigs!”— mother earth🧃 (@feminterrupted) October 27, 2023
me after my second panera lemonade— The CryptKeifer (@DannyVegito) October 28, 2023
pic.twitter.com/uQvvJOdK8u
prepared for whatever 1989 tv brings pic.twitter.com/xyqR9Bj7qg— emma ౨ৎ (@fearlesslyem) October 26, 2023
me before clicking “pay now” pic.twitter.com/IL2APmKExc— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) October 27, 2023
people putting music over their instagram photos now pic.twitter.com/oti8xFeDSk— Crawford M Horton (@broiledcrawfish) October 28, 2023