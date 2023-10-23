16 Hilarious Tweets From Just This Past Weekend
LOLOL.
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on weekends. Here are some hilarious ones that recently came across my timeline.
Be sure to follow these people too for more laughs!
Iphone users: Holds down an app to delete it— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) October 21, 2023
The rest of the apps: pic.twitter.com/9LSE7QShdq
me and my 47 alarms pic.twitter.com/RMvftkOWzY— chase (@_chase_____) October 22, 2023
i feel like we in her business a bit omg https://t.co/3Xe7aNQGdT— zae (@itszaeok) October 21, 2023
goddamn they all up in her kangussy https://t.co/g18665CldG— Corn ✧⍣ (@upblissed) October 22, 2023
This is literally exactly how i start acting around my boyfriends parents pic.twitter.com/5fjANNuPYo— helena (@freshhel) October 22, 2023
olivia rodrigo in that one song pic.twitter.com/1WRtqYgJhU— leon (@skyferrori) October 21, 2023
when y'all arguing, he apologizes and then looks at you to apologize too 😭 pic.twitter.com/xM1UT91aU1— spicebae (@spicebae_) October 22, 2023
"Is it hard for you to just ask for some help?"— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) October 20, 2023
Me: pic.twitter.com/NYyFuzjomW
Keep Pete Davidson away from her https://t.co/4Cpj6yw8Ck— Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) October 21, 2023
that’s how it feel when you drunk and lay down anyways, he prolly thought he was home in bed 😂😂 https://t.co/Fru5uZcNxF— 2Pac'sBabyMama (@wxyZee) October 20, 2023
When the tequila hits and you forget where you are pic.twitter.com/2CvAGTOq3G— CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) October 20, 2023
his passive aggressive smile?!! what was his issue??? 😭😭 https://t.co/l3GnKaa5tx— ًً (@girlsonfillm) October 22, 2023
Me during a plot twist scene after forcing people to watch a movie pic.twitter.com/cfWxWOHZxu— Patty LaCerva 💌𓆦 (@minasdemon) October 22, 2023
me at all the haunted houses because my friends didn’t let me in the middle pic.twitter.com/WaRxFOhHn7— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) October 22, 2023
this is so unserious i can’t pic.twitter.com/TiFErIjBt8— 𝔞𝔟𝔟𝔦𝔢 ♡ (@tayvisnation) October 22, 2023
this text exchange from last year lives rent free in my head pic.twitter.com/xRLB53duL9— killers of the flower bailey moon (@baileymoon96) October 21, 2023