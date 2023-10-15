Here Are 17 Of The Funniest Tweets From The Weekend
“'Those tattoos will make it harder to get a job,' ok well, so will my personality."
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on weekends. Here are some hilarious ones that recently came across my timeline.
Be sure to follow these people, too, for more laughs!
“justin bieber was in jail” IM CRYING?!!!! https://t.co/Y9aUW1hLma— ًً (@girlsonfillm) October 14, 2023
“Jada Pinkett Smith reveals in new interview that…”— Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) October 15, 2023
me: pic.twitter.com/R4HdGhHx9y
got a perfect picture of the eclipse this morning pic.twitter.com/ETh8rmN96E— jess 🍒 (@cherriesjesss) October 14, 2023
lady in the gym: “i can borrow you right quick!”— عالِم (@theaalimabdul) October 14, 2023
me: sure
her: *stands me in front of her client, spins me around* “you see how his waist goes in? he’s lean”
me: pic.twitter.com/r0UHI6voS5
Me trying not to tell someone what l've bought them as a present pic.twitter.com/8wOA7WjxEM— Jenni (@hashjenni) October 13, 2023
“those tattoos will make it harder to get a job” ok well so will my personality— trash jones (@jzux) October 13, 2023
She laid up with Tony Soprano https://t.co/OansQimji7— . (@Notdojaaa) October 14, 2023
Ever since 2020, this been me when people cough pic.twitter.com/lkM1u160yD— Meaty Pabalo (@Meatfighterr) October 14, 2023
me after eating korean bbq https://t.co/Ag3XqBCxa5— TあMMY (@TAMMYMAMl) October 14, 2023
When this show came on I knew it was time to go to sleep 😂 https://t.co/V5KcGiMtB3— BAND$🤑💸💰 (@BANDS919) October 14, 2023
Ain’t this a scene in Midsommar https://t.co/FbE9fA9PQx— The Film Drunk (@thefilmdrunk) October 13, 2023
me in my dorm room when i was 18 approximately 30 minutes before campus police knocked on my door and issued a $300 fine https://t.co/xpg02DpDB9— latke (@latkedelrey) October 15, 2023
he really said if y’all bitches aren’t gonna do it right pass me the lace front 😭 https://t.co/J0cDbksX28— 🫀 (@oblivionkent) October 13, 2023
*me getting my oil changed*— Noah ✵ (@noahdonotcare) October 13, 2023
mechanic: “we’ve also notice that—“
me: pic.twitter.com/2KkwhxAY1w
did u see? beyoncé jokingly threw popcorn on the floor and then, out of respect for theater staff, willed it back into her hand. that’s power https://t.co/QJt5SaIOHV— Dillow Wiamandis (@tiddypocket) October 12, 2023
everyone else was at the kids choice awards and she was at the oscars. https://t.co/UpULh9E7DG— public enema no.1 (@sicksadchris) October 14, 2023
i’m so glad i was born in this generation cuz imagine having to use a fucking map to go to popeyes …— ? (@aliyahInterlude) October 13, 2023