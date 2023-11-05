Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    22 Of The Best, Most Viral Weekend Tweets

    The Daylight Savings Time one is so real.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on weekends. Here are some hilarious ones that recently came across my timeline.

    Be sure to follow these people, too, for more laughs! 

    Warner Bros. / Twitter: @sadcrib

    Twitter: @MookieDaHoochie

    Nickelodeon / Twitter: @lowkyric

    Twitter: @timeimmemorial_

    Twitter: @earlygirl__

    Hulu / Twitter: @invis4yo

    Twitter: @redforjanet

    Michael Locciasano / Getty Images / Twitter: @albertoutspoken

    Michael Locciasano / Getty Images / Twitter: @KISSMANII

    AMC / Twitter: @Name3309

    Twitter: @insultsrare

    Entertainment Tonight / Twitter: @spicebae_

    Twitter: @InternetH0F / Via tiktok.com

    Twitter: @TheBaddestMitch

    FOX / Twitter: @lowkyric

    Twitter: @majipres

    Twitter: @pastapilled

    Paramount Pictures / Twitter: @PopCulture2000s

    Twitter: @REDSEASHAWTY

    Twitter: @jimmyoutsold

    Twitter: @Kahliyah_

    DreamWorks Animation / Twitter: @kirawontmiss

    Like reading funny weekend tweets? Read more of them here.