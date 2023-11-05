22 Of The Best, Most Viral Weekend Tweets
The Daylight Savings Time one is so real.
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on weekends. Here are some hilarious ones that recently came across my timeline.
doctor taking you out back like this https://t.co/9WYUQWWuKx pic.twitter.com/EJp3NMVqL2— Spac𝑒 (@sadcrib) November 1, 2023
he looks like he speaks english when you’re not around https://t.co/7b3X8vHwUr— Princess 🖤 they/them (@MookieDaHoochie) November 4, 2023
when someone insults me but it’s actually a pretty creative one that i’ve never heard before pic.twitter.com/fmwIF4W1u7— 𝕽 (@lowkyric) November 3, 2023
daylight savings— Kevin Finnerty (@timeimmemorial_) November 5, 2023
november march pic.twitter.com/8VTQaNLi15
just showed this image to my husband and said “he’s still a baby in this one. to the untrained eye it may be hard to tell, but not for me.” https://t.co/gtuhkZEZzK— bella (@earlygirl__) November 4, 2023
Me in my room, after I said I was gonna study— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) November 3, 2023
pic.twitter.com/9ANaZYFX3z
me as soon as somebody starts singing during the film: pic.twitter.com/Bq08UYgzcb— 𝔏𝔢𝔞𝔥.❁ | 𝒜𝓃𝑔𝑒𝓁 👼🏽 (@redforjanet) October 2, 2023
That’s not a bang that’s a BOOM boom pow https://t.co/nZVOCzda2a— a (@albertoutspoken) November 4, 2023
why this look like a scene from icarly https://t.co/xmvKnz7nxi— stressed 🇵🇸 (@KISSMANII) November 4, 2023
How i be staring at the customer while neither of us acknowledge we went to High School together for 4 years pic.twitter.com/xR3C5f75Gl— Jared (@Name3309) November 3, 2023
me after the first link 😭 pic.twitter.com/zdOr7OSyou— spicebae (@spicebae_) November 3, 2023
November 3, 2023
This is so damn greedy. Put me a piece in some loominum foil. https://t.co/Grc5Cho4Mc— Mel (@TheBaddestMitch) November 4, 2023
him: i was just jokin around— 𝕽 (@lowkyric) November 3, 2023
my sensitive ass: pic.twitter.com/GHzpUq38mM
just realised my mom had me at my current age.. she should have been at the club— mariana (@pastapilled) November 3, 2023
“why does everyone think i’m jugemental”— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) November 3, 2023
meanwhile my face 24/7: pic.twitter.com/NO9bRVjYc0
he just like me https://t.co/EL70Gagczt— SALINA (@REDSEASHAWTY) November 5, 2023
had to press a button for cvs worker to come unlock the condoms and then they wanna pause the music and announce over the loud speaker across the whole store “CUSTOMER SERVICE NEEDED IN PERSONAL INTIMACY” pic.twitter.com/zbei3PtQcL— jimmy (@jimmyoutsold) November 3, 2023
How do you steal a coat ???— TOODIE 🫧 (@Kahliyah_) November 4, 2023
You jacket 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Ivpdb4GFaP
this scene is a classic 😭 https://t.co/zMS7cyTVyT pic.twitter.com/75PpWP3Iwl— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) November 4, 2023