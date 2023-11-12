Skip To Content
    Here Are 14 Funny Tweets That Went Viral This Weekend

    Adding all of these to my likes.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on weekends. Here are some hilarious ones that recently came across my timeline.

    Be sure to follow these people, too, for more laughs! 

    Nickelodeon / Twitter: @invis4yo

    Hulu / Twitter: @Wuggaaaaa_

    ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images , Twitter: @SaeedDiCaprio

    Twitter: @khloecoulee

    HBO / Twitter: @invis4yo

    Twitter: @majipres

    Twitter: @kirawontmiss

    Netflix / Twitter: @jayythewave

    Twitter: @mikaadenise
    &quot;where&#x27;s my food&quot;
    Twitter: @mikaadenise

    Twitter: @upblissed

    Oprah / Twitter: @Drebae_

    Disney / Hulu / Twitter: @mihailo____

    Twitter: @fadecorner

    Twitter: @mainbitchclique

