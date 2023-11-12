Here Are 14 Funny Tweets That Went Viral This Weekend
Adding all of these to my likes.
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on weekends. Here are some hilarious ones that recently came across my timeline.
Be sure to follow these people, too, for more laughs!
Me smiling at you because I didn't hear anything you just said pic.twitter.com/LGCigzzDyn— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) November 11, 2023
“are you busy?”— PLAY MAKER ♡ (@Wuggaaaaa_) November 11, 2023
me debating on if i’m busy or not pic.twitter.com/ythc8lPkyW
let’s bring the strike back https://t.co/I3lwT9w6qo— Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) November 10, 2023
She’s got a story and I wanna hear it pic.twitter.com/azjZgT2v4q— Khloe Couleé (@khloecoulee) November 11, 2023
me when the doordash person knocks instead of just leaving the food there pic.twitter.com/oWb1GsOf58— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) November 10, 2023
I hate when old ladies stare at me as if they’ve never seen a whore before— Vita (@majipres) November 12, 2023
she sounds like a harry potter villain😭 https://t.co/8WtQ5XVEkm— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) November 12, 2023
my brain as soon as someone starts explaining card game rules to me pic.twitter.com/y0gyNzBnea— jay ✰ (@jayythewave) November 11, 2023
what be wrong with niggas fr pic.twitter.com/5JpTn39GmI— ミカ (@mikaadenise) November 11, 2023
drop ya phone in that drink n its gon charge to 174% https://t.co/kInOMuJN2X— Corn ✧⍣ (@upblissed) November 11, 2023
I mean you got a point but DAMN pic.twitter.com/rbr8hetyAy https://t.co/ZvVrZUWdgB— STREAM ISSUE 🤍 (@Drebae_) November 10, 2023
https://t.co/NhP21r8oew pic.twitter.com/vHQXp2XRD4— mizge (@mihailo____) November 9, 2023
He got a voice in his head that be controlling him like Green Goblin https://t.co/Yj7UXwKD3T— Big Civilian (@fadecorner) November 10, 2023
i know this food finna be FYE pic.twitter.com/Gf63TN2mIw— 𝐇☆𝐓𝐆𝐈𝐑𝐋🎬 (@mainbitchclique) November 12, 2023