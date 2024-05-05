14 Hilarious Weekend Tweets That Had Me Wheezing Laughing

For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
If you liked these tweets, make sure to give these users a follow for more funny content!
my 4yo used to climb onto my lap, take my face between his fat hands, and very seriously say to me, “Mommy. You are much too hot to be married to some MAN”— 🌈Dr. Frizzle (@Swilua) May 4, 2024
when he was mad at his dad he would narrow his eyes and look over his shoulder and say “especially THAT one”
Procreate is a crazy name tbh. drawing app called Fuck— Ayushi (@dramatickles) May 3, 2024
Martha had me blacked tf out at 3pm https://t.co/KKkU6CRx5m— Yung Gravy 🥧 (@yunggravy) May 3, 2024
parking garages be like pic.twitter.com/CAUxIPhxDl— Eric (@odailybitch) May 4, 2024
hey sorry i didn't respond i started cooking a recipe that said it would take 30 minutes and it actually took 40 years— trash jones (@jzux) May 3, 2024
7x3=21 has always been cunt. even as a 3rd grader i could recognize that— Peter (@petermarietoto) May 4, 2024
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7okRJJnK41— S 💌 (@blueblrdhoneyy) May 3, 2024
may i be the fourth with you or whatever they say pic.twitter.com/Vi1UVEEk1g— amaya (@himbokisser) May 4, 2024
I loveeee having 3 martinis I understand why my dad chose this over raising me— 777 (@_garrettcharles) May 3, 2024
it looks like he’s guest starring on hannah montana https://t.co/xhx5Di8r7R— DJ (@DonTheCreator_) May 1, 2024
I’m sorry but…. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 why would that dog bite that lady like that 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/qpLo772y7i— The Purse Dealer ✨ (@hausofsyy) May 4, 2024
Canadians speak like how I’d think a moose would if they could speak English https://t.co/eoAyEH9LzE— f a y - #1 joe budden hater (@EBOYIIDA) May 4, 2024
Closing the laptop at the end of the week isn’t enough. You have to blow it up.— Kar (@karlogan_) May 3, 2024